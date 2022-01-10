Band nudges Globo in an advertisement for Faustão: “Bate that saudade”

While Globo aired Domingão with Luciano Huck on this Sunday (9th), the Band did not miss the opportunity to give them a nudge by remembering that Faustão will soon debut on the São Paulo channel. On social networks, the profile of Fausto Silva’s program played with the fact that the presenter used to go on air at this time and guaranteed that the nostalgia is about to come to an end.

At the same time that Luciano Huck presented the new Domingão, with new frames, Faustão’s profile in Band went to Twitter to give the competitor’s schedule a slight nudge and remind that Fausto Silva is soon to return to the air with a program on broadcaster. “That time comes and that yearning hits, right, my daughter? Calm down, it’s just a while for the #FaustaoNaBand“, he wrote.

With the program about to premiere – the scheduled date is Monday (17) – all attention is turned to the return of Faustão to the air, this time on Band. That’s because he was taken off the air by Globo in the middle of the season of Dança dos Famosos and he did not even have the possibility of saying goodbye to the public, being replaced by Tiago Leifert before Domingão’s return with Luciano Huck.

Faustão in Band

But the show’s debut won’t be the first time Fausto Silva will appear on the air after his abrupt departure from Globo. That’s because, the presenter had a special, already on Band, in the first minutes of 2022, showing how the format of his program will be, from Monday to Friday, on the São Paulo network. Besides him, journalist Anne Lottermann and the presenter’s own son will also be in charge of the attraction.

