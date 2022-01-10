Bandits send free flash drives with ransomware to businesses

The US investigative agency of FBI publicly announced the discovery of a new wave of ransomware attacks. The technique applied is quite rudimentary, but it seems to have some success rate: criminals mail pen drives disguised as business gifts, in the hope that someone will plug in the device without doing security checks.

According to the FBI, insurance, transportation and security companies have received packages of the type since August 2021 from the country’s local postal services. Some of them even mimic the Department of Health and Human Services, supposedly containing documents and guides on how to deal with covid-19, while others even use the Amazon logo on the package.

already known suspects

In fact, when connected, branded USB sticks LilyGO launch an attack known as BadUSB — a process in which the drive registers itself as a keyboard on the computer and starts executing code and downloading malware.

The investigation has already concluded that the group responsible for sending the packages is the FIN7, based in Eastern Europe and already responsible for several similar scams around the world, including other shipments of infected USB sticks. The orientation is that employees do not connect this type of device coming from the post office and contact the supposed sender in case of doubts.