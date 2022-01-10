Barbara cries with hate when she catches Christian and Lara kissing. TV News

The romance between Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) and Lara (Andréia Horta) will be discovered by Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) in Um Lugar ao Sol. Meier and froth of hate in the soap opera at nine on Globo.

After having lied about the separation to Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo), the executive will decide to leave the heiress of Redentor to live the romance with Lara in the identity of Renato in the next chapters of Lícia Manzo’s serial.

Suspicious of the motivation for the separation, the dondoca will pass in front of the restaurant with Nicole (Ana Baird) and will see the businessman exchanging caresses with Lara in a romantic atmosphere. “My God in Heaven. I can’t believe what I’m seeing”, will react the spoiled one upon seeing the scene.

Santiago’s youngest (José de Abreu) ​​will try to open the car door while she is on the move, but will be prevented by her sister. “Barbara, you’re not going,” the voice actress will scream. “Unlock that door, Nicole!” the rich woman will demand, furious and punching the vehicle.

The actress will try to bring the Redentor intern to reality. “No way. You’re out of your mind, out of control. Going after him like that, like crazy, isn’t going to solve things,” the redhead will say.

“What hate! What hate,” Barbara will scream, crying. In the plot, the little girl will still throw herself in front of a car and will be between life and death when her husband asks for a divorce to be with another woman.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

