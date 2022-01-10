‘BBB 22’ undergoes Covid outbreak behind the scenes; Globe takes a stand | TV & Soap Operas

Tadeu Schmidt will command
Playback/TV Globo

Tadeu Schmidt will command “BBB 22”

A week away from the premiere of “BBB 22”, two backstage sections of the show face unforeseen events, as employees tested positive for Covid. According to information released by columnist Leo Dias, the team’s departure could delay the organization of the reality show.

The teams impacted were the procurement of supplies, which had 50% of workers on leave, and the scenography area, which was entirely impacted. All 7 members, including the leader in the scenographic sector, tested positive.

Now, the “BBB 22” team is concerned with the delivery of the reality party scenarios, as only the first of them is ready. To get an idea, on “BBB 21”, about three parties were ready at the beginning of the reality.

Globo issued a note in which it states that “it has been acting judiciously, with protocols that ensured the safety of employees and avoided transmissions in the exercise of functions in the company’s environment”.

“Globo is monitoring the situation of the pandemic in the country and constantly revisits its preventive measures, which are updated and adapted whenever necessary, following the guidance of health professionals and competent bodies”, stated the station.

