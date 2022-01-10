BBB15 winner, Cézar Lima gives tips on how to invest and increase the value of the prize – Zoeira

It’s been seven years since Cézar Lima won the BBB15. Since then, the economist and lawyer from Paraná has gathered enough baggage to say: “My tip is to treat the award like a real trophy”.

For him, this is the main advice for those who want to invest and increase the value of the premium. At the time, Cézar took it home the total of BRL 1.5 million. Afterwards, he helped the family and managed to retire his mother with the income. Information is from GShow.

“I also invested in the stock exchange and today I am able to manage the dividends that they generate for me,” he says. As he observes, the visibility offered by the program gives rise to even more opportunities to increase the prize: “Make the money work for you and, in that period, spend what you earn on advertising.”

With this philosophy, he had Opportunity to travel to 27 Brazilian capitals and feel all the affection of the legion of fans conquered from the participation in Big Brother Brasil.

Tips for stretching the jackpot

For those interested in joining the reality show and, in fact, winning the award, Cézar lists some other important tips. The first one is: treat the BBB as the greatest opportunity in life. Afterwards, demonstrating the heart and the very essence are fundamental.

Creating bonds with the great Brazilian mass and showing the same personality that impacted the production and direction of the program also emerge as necessary items. Finally, bringing energy, values, character and emotion to the competition, as well as empathizing with the game’s great judges, the public, become essential.

“Every year I am remembered because a participant with an essence and style of living the game similar to what I presented on the program enters the game. In the last edition, it was taken as the Juliette in pants“, recalls Cézar.

repercussion

Currently living in Mato Grosso do Sul with his wife, Carol, and their four-year-old son, Vicente, the ex-BBB takes care of the family farm while taking care of other businesses.

When asked about the impact of the reality on the journey itself, Cézar is emphatic: “The program made a revolution in my life, allowed me to have dignity, social visibility, increased my self-esteem. I became a lawyer, father, husband”.

Despite having participated in an edition in which social networks still did not dictate the course of the game as much, the economist believes that, if I was on the show again, I would repeat the success of the first time.