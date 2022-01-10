BBB22 canceled? Members Suffer From Covid-19 Outbreak | Fame | Online Diary

The new edition of Big Brother Brasil (BBB) ​​hasn’t even started and has had a bit of everything so far: are riddles about the lineups, controversy of the famous who should be part of the new cast and, now, an outbreak of the new coronavirus inside the house is the subject of time that took over social networks in recent hours.

The reality show will debut in a week, but two backstage sectors of the program need to deal with a huge unforeseen event: the outbreak of the disease in several employees. The information was released by columnist Leo Dias who also claims that, due to the team’s departure, the organization of the reality show may delay.

The teams impacted were the procurement of supplies, which had 50% of workers on leave, and the scenography area, which was entirely impacted. All seven members, including the leader of the scenographic sector, tested positive.

The concern continues to deliver the scenarios for the reality parties in a timely manner, since only the first one is ready. If compared, the previous edition already had three parties ready when it started.

AND NOW?

Globo, in a statement, informed that “it has been acting judiciously, with protocols that ensured the safety of employees and avoided transmissions in the exercise of their functions in the company’s environment”. Apparently, the postponement of the program is not even considered.