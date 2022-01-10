Before closing and definitive, Extra Hiper auctions goods

Ribeirão Preto Extra held stock before closing (Photo: Social Networks)

Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) is holding an auction of goods left over from Extra Hiper, a supermarket chain that will cease to exist.

The goods can be auctioned until January 12th through electronic bidding. There are 21 lots, totaling more than 30 thousand items. There are pieces of furniture, gondolas, counters, air conditioning and other equipment that made up the chain’s more than 100 stores.

Initial bids range from R$180,000 to R$940,000, depending on the lot. To see more details of the auction lots or place a bid, just access the Superbid platform by clicking here.

The business

In October 2021, GPA announced that it had sold 71 Extra Hiper commercial points to the Assaí cash and carry chain. The deal was worth around R$5.2 billion.

At the time, in a note, GPA also informed that it would discontinue the Extra Hiper brand. However, more updated information indicates that the group will still maintain mini-markets and e-commerce with the Extra brand.

About the store in Ribeirão Preto, located on Avenida Presidente Vargas, in the South Zone, there is still no confirmation whether the unit will become Assaí or close its doors permanently.

That’s because the deal made in the sale did not include 32 Extra Hiper units. These units will either become Pão de Açúcar or close their doors permanently. In the case of Ribeirão Preto, Pão de Açúcar already has three units in the South region, the same region as Extra Hiper.