Before debuting, Faustão already makes the audience happy with a blender and even ham. TV News

Fausto Silva has been working full steam on recording his new program since last Thursday (6). This week, she runs the debut, which will feature the cream of samba. Anyone who watches Faustão na Band will see a very excited audience — and no wonder. The presenter continues in the Christmas mood and distributes many gifts. Household appliances and even ham are among those present.

The “hour of joy” is plentiful. One of the sources of TV news he took to his house a blender, a piece of ham and a panettone. Some even earn three-kilogram Italian panettone.

It is not new for Faustão to distribute gifts. In the past, it was his custom to cheer his audience up with little gifts, which included cell phones, fans and mixers, among other items.

“He asked the sponsors, who sent boxes and boxes of gifts. But there came a time when Globo banned them. Then, there was the perfect excuse: Covid-19. But now that he’s in the Band, Faustão resumed that and delivers the products as a big joke,” says a producer at the attraction, who asked not to be identified.

This informant from the presenter’s team says that Faustão is full of sponsors and that there will be a freebie in all recordings. “On the Band program, he has twice as many sponsors as he had on Globo. And he loves distribution time.”

The strategy of Faustão na Band’s advertisers is treated as a state secret. The people in the commercial department cannot talk about it.

The attraction’s auditorium has a capacity for 450 people, but due to the health crisis, the number is reduced to 170 people per program. The premiere, which will air on the 17th, will be recorded this week with Zeca Pagodinho, Alcione and Paulinho da Viola, among other guests.

Sought to comment on the matter, the broadcaster’s Communication did not respond until the conclusion of this text.

Faustão na Band airs from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm. In the new house, the communicator will have the company of his traditional dancers, his son João Guilherme and journalist Anne Lotterman, who presented the weather forecast for Jornal Nacional until he resigned to work with Fausto Silva.

See the week’s agenda for the new program below:

Monday – Pizzeria do Faustão

Tuesday – Money or Fame

Wednesday – Dance of the Beasts

Thursday – On the Track of Success

Friday – Churrascão do Faustão

Check out the attraction that the presenter commanded at the turn of 2021 to 2022: