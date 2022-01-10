Benefits of chamomile tea, a natural way to treat inflammatory diseases

Like many teas, chamomile also has its benefits, and they are not few. Find out below nine of the countless benefits of this tea for your health. This plant is rich in bioactive compounds that help fight bad digestion, soothe and reduce anxiety, among other benefits.

This tea can be prepared using dried chamomile flowers or using sachets sold in supermarkets. It can also be combined with various plants, such as fennel and mint, for example.

Chamomile is scientifically known as Recutite Matricaria or commonly as Margaça, Common Chamomile, Common Chamomile, Noble Macela, Galician Macela or simply Chamomile.

Discover the main benefits of chamomile tea

Promotes skin health

This tea is also very good for the skin as it helps to soothe it and remove impurities. Chamomile has an anti-inflammatory effect, very useful in combating allergies, dermatitis, sunburn, rashes, wounds or eczema.

improves sleep

Chamomile has calming and relaxing properties. It has a type of flavonoid called apigenin, which acts on brain receptors, promoting a tranquilizing and sedative effect.

Relieves menstrual cramps

The analgesic, antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties of chamomile tea help relieve menstrual cramps, in addition to improving PMS symptoms, acting mainly on mood, considering that its bioactives help to modulate the actions of dopamine and serotonin, reducing the impact of depressive symptoms.

Prevents some types of cancer

As it is antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, chamomile can prevent the appearance of some types of cancer, such as prostate cancer, for example. Regular consumption of chamomile can inhibit tumor growth, due to the presence of apigenin, one of its bioactive compounds that induce the death of cancer cells.

It works in the treatment of anxiety and depression

Chamomile’s calming properties can help treat generalized anxiety disorder, depression, stress, and hyperactivity.

take care of the heart

Due to the presence of flavonoids, chamomile tea can reduce the mortality associated with coronary heart disease and the risk of suffering a heart attack. Flavonoids can also contribute to lowering blood pressure, LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, reducing the risk of suffering cardiovascular problems.

Helps regulate blood sugar

Another benefit of chamomile tea is that it regulates the blood sugar level due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. They protect the cells of the pancreas and, therefore, their consumption can prevent hyperglycemia peaks, making them a great option to help control and prevent diabetes.

Helps in the treatment of wounds and inflammation

Chamomile tea can aid in skin healing, allowing the wound to dry, promoting skin regeneration, and preventing bacterial growth. Chamomile also improves inflammatory diseases, especially those related to the gastrointestinal tract and the skin.

Relieves stomach problems

Chamomile tea also has digestive and anti-inflammatory properties that can help treat gastrointestinal problems such as abdominal cramps, nausea, dizziness, gas, diarrhea and upset stomach. Chamomile can also prevent the development of the bacteria Helicobacter pylori, which is a bacteria related to gastritis and the formation of stomach ulcers.

Properties of Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea has antibacterial, antispasmodic, healing stimulant, antidiarrheal, analgesic, anti-inflammatory, antimutagenic, antioxidant and calming properties. These properties are due to its bioactive components such as flavonoids, terpenes, coumarins, caffeic acid, luteolin, chlorogenic acid, among others.

How to make chamomile tea to relax

Dry Chamomile tea has relaxing and slightly sedative properties that help to treat insomnia, relax and treat anxiety and nervousness. In addition, this tea can also help reduce cramps and spasms during menstruation.

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons of dried chamomile flowers.

1 cup of water.

Method of preparation:

Bring 250 ml of water to a boil, then add the 2 teaspoons of dried plant flowers. Cover, let stand for about 10 minutes and strain before drinking. This tea can be drunk 3 times a day, and if necessary it can be sweetened with a teaspoon of honey.