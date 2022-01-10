Bigger than Arsenal? Gunners’ rival has two Champions, but hasn’t played in the Premier League for 22 years

Nottingham Forest has the Champions League bi-championship in its curriculum, a trophy that Arsenal has never won

rival of arsenal this Sunday for the third round of the FA Cup, match that will have broadcast by ESPN on Star + from 2:10 pm, the Nottingham Forest does not live in the brightest days.

double champion of Champions League in seasons 1978–79 and 1979–80, the reds, currently, dispute the Championship, corresponding to the second English division.

And the glorious phase is expected by Forest fans. The 156-year-old English club does not dispute the Premier League since the 1998-99 season, that is, it will complete 23 years in 2022.

years of glory

The most successful phase in the club’s history was under the command of Brian Clough, considered the greatest technician in the history of Nottingham Forest.

The only English title came precisely with the coach, in the 1977-78 season, one after moving up from the second division.

In the following two seasons, a bi-championship that makes rival Arsenal and other giants in Europe the envy: the Champions League.

In 1978-79, undefeated continental tournament champion. In the first phase, eliminating the Liverpool. Afterwards, he removed the AEK Athens. In the quarterfinals, victory over Grasshoppers, from Switzerland. In the semi, it passed the Cologne and, in the big decision, beat Malmo by 1 to 0.

Nottingham Forest Champions League bi-championship trophies at City Ground Stadium Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Champions League bi-championship

In the following season, another Champions title. In the first phase, Nottingham Forest passed by Öster, from Sweden. Then beat Argeş Piteşti, from Romania.

In the quarter-finals, the opponent was Dinamo Berlin. The English advanced with a 3-2 aggregate. In the semifinals, guaranteed passport to the big decision by passing the powerful Ajax.

In the final, the goalkeeper’s shine Peter Shilton, player with the most games in history by England, and victory by 1 to 0 upon Hamburg at the Santiago Bernabéu.

notable players

In addition to Peter Shilton, Nottingham Forest already had players, who would go on to become big stars, in the cast. Names like John Terry, Roy Keane, Teddy Sheringham and Aaron Ramsey passed through the English team.

In addition, the reds has a single Brazilian in its history. revealed by cruise, Leo Bonatini became the first player from Brazil to play at the club.

It was in 2019, after acting for the Wolverhampton, who got access to the Premier League. Currently, at the age of 27, he works at Grasshoppers.