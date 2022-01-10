BioWare wants to restore fans’ trust • Eurogamer.pt

Gar Mckay, Bioware’s new CEO, left a message to fans about his plans for the future of the studio and how the ultimate goal is to regain the players’ confidence.

After the controversy surrounding Mass Effect Andromeda and Anthem, BioWare wants to return to the good graces of players, something that requires greater dedication to the problems created by the pandemic, shares McKay on the Bioware website.

“When I took on the role of director, I talked about rebuilding our reputation and that remains a high priority. to ensure they are of the greatest of qualities,” says McKay.

“Our mission is ‘Create worlds of adventure, conflict and camaraderie that inspire you to be the hero of your story. We want our game launches to be memorable moments in the industry.”

The good reception for Mass Effect Legendary Edition was an important step in the studio’s spirit and that’s the kind of reaction Bioware is looking for its releases, especially as they now feel they have the right people and EA’s support to comply with the promised.

Mckay also confirmed that “Obviously, we are continuing to work hard on the upcoming games in the Dragon Age and Mass Effect series. I’m seeing incredible work from both teams.”

“We have a group of talented veteran developers working on the next game in the Dragon Age series. We’re focused on a singleplayer experience built on choices that matter.”