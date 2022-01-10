Bitcoin and cryptoactives have challenging 2022; see yields and what to expect – 01/09/2022 – Market

Cryptoactive assets delivered extraordinary gains in 2021. But when changing the view from the rearview mirror to the windshield, the scenario at the beginning of 2022 presents itself as challenging for these assets. The crisis in Kazakhstan, one of the main bitcoin mining hubs, and the effects of inflation on global monetary policy are jeopardizing two important elements for the rise of these assets: positive publicity and an abundance of liquidity in the financial market.

Difficulties that need not be a disincentive for new investors, but serve as a warning so that decisions about how and how much to apply are made carefully. Understanding the logic of this market is the first step in balancing the risks.

While a traditional currency can hypothetically be issued infinitely at the will of central banks or governments, the main cryptoactives are programmed to be limited.

To issue this asset, programmers must decipher and chain together blocks of code released on the internet by developers. That’s why this technology is called a blockchain, a chain of blocks.

Mining is how this cryptoactive validation work became known. The activity requires the resolution of complex mathematical problems, which require the use of interconnected computers with high processing capacity.

Designed by different developers, these assets have their valuation affected by investors’ confidence in the quality of the programming that each of them carries, in addition to their acceptance for carrying out transactions.

This explains why bitcoin is the most valuable. It is considered a currency, in fact, by specialists in this market. “It’s a safe project, which is completely ready,” says Lucas Passarini, a business analyst at Mercado Bitcoin.

The project’s maturity also justifies the lower valuation compared to many of its peers. In 2021, the price of bitcoin in reais rose 69%, according to data from the Bitcoin Market.

The gain far outweighs that of traditional investments. But it doesn’t come close to the high of 448% for ethereum, whose project is considered robust, but at a lower level of maturation than bitcoin.

Developed to work as a video game monetization unit, the Axie Infinity Shards —which is not a coin, but a cryptoactive with a specific utility— had its price increased by 18,537% in 2021. It rose from R$ 2.81 to R$ 523 per year.

Other cryptoactives registered extraordinary valuations over the past year. These are projects whose market capitalization started from low levels, but which gained visibility by receiving generous contributions for development, thus attracting the attention of investors, according to Passarini.

The condition for this was facilitated by the high level of liquidity in the financial market in 2021. Central banks around the world relaxed monetary policy to keep the economy heated during the worst phases of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reductions in interest rates combined with programs to buy assets traded in the market provided stimulus and money for investors to invest in risky markets, according to Rodrigo Soeiro, founder of Monnos Cryptobank.

The times of plenty may be at an end. Monetary authorities around the world, such as the Fed (the Federal Reserve, the US central bank), are ending these stimulus programs to try to curb a global inflation that has been gaining strength.

Monetary squeezes are considered by experts as a more important obstacle to cryptoactives than crises in regions with a significant participation in mining, as is the case of Kazakhstan.

The country is the second largest bitcoin mining company in the world, behind only the United States, but it almost disappeared from the currency prospecting map last Wednesday (5).

President Kassim-Jomar Tokaiev had the country’s internet and cell phones cut off. The measure tried to dismantle demonstrations against the price of fuel.

Given the instability, miners sold off assets and caused a daily devaluation of 5.21% of bitcoin. Pessimism contaminated the market and other cryptoactives also gave way.

“The history of social and geopolitical tensions in mining concentration sites leads miners to liquidate positions to cover the costs of the stoppage, which they do not know how long it will last, and also with the costs of transferring them to other countries”, says Passarini.

The problem in Kazakhstan is one-off. Mining farms can be transferred to other regions. News of conflicts between governments and miners may sound discouraging to investors.

An example of a conflict that gained prominence with the crisis in Kazakhstan is over energy consumption. According to a Financial Times report, cities in six regions of the country faced​ blackouts in the middle of winter in the country due to the overload in the system caused by mining. The local operator said it would ration the energy allocated to the activity.

Unlike how 2022 is starting, the year 2021 offered a bundle of good news for cryptoactives. Most striking was El Salvador’s decision to become the first country to officially adopt bitcoin as its currency, although this has sparked some protests in the country.

The country located in Central America, which is the size of the state of Sergipe, ​also announced the creation of a city dedicated to bitcoin mining. The energy demand required for this activity would be supplied by thermal generation provided by the Conchagua volcano.

The fact is that, like other variable income investments, cryptoactives are subject to political, economic, social, geographic conditions, among others. Furthermore, there are aggravating factors for the risk, such as the absence of regulation, the lack of knowledge of most investors and the presence of scammers willing to take advantage of enthusiasts.

The rule is to apply little: between 1% and 5% of the portfolio, according to Rodrigo Monteiro, executive director of ABCripto (Brazilian Association of Cryptoeconomy).

“Start with little to gain confidence. Take a test with R$ 10, with R$ 100, then with R$ 1,000. Buy it, sell it, turn it into money. Read about it and understand the logic in the first months”, says Monteiro.

Established brokers with a good reputation in the market should be preferred by the beginning investor. “It’s like any other investment. You should only invest in what you trust and believe in,” he says.

​​The newer and more unknown the asset, the lower the amount invested must be, says Passarini, from the Bitcoin Market. “For those who don’t know anything, it’s important to go for what we know is good. Bitcoin and ethereum will no longer go up to 16,000%, but they certainly won’t go to zero in a short period of time,” he says.