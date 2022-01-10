Bitcoin drops below US$ 40 thousand and hits a minimum in 4 months, but recovers

Bitcoin (BTC) started to fall sharply in the late morning of Monday (10), starting to trade below the level of US$ 40 thousand, its lowest level since September of last year.

With this move, the largest cryptocurrency in the world has already accumulated 15% losses in these ten days of 2022, heading for what may be its worst start to the year since 2012, according to Bloomberg.

After hitting US$ 39,816 in this Monday’s low, Bitcoin again tried to gain strength and at 12:20 pm (Eastern Time) it was operating at US$ 40,651.20, a drop of 2.59% in the accumulated 24 hours.

Among several factors, one of the most pressing prices is the economic scenario in the United States and moves by the Federal Reserve (as the American Central Bank is known) to contain inflation in the country.

Recently, the Fed informed that it should accelerate the reduction of stimulus to the economy, which is also heading towards an increase in interest rates in the country. As a result, Bitcoin and other cryptoactives end up suffering from being considered riskier assets as investors seek safer products, such as US Treasury bonds.

Another factor that proves this view is how much Bitcoin is following the traditional financial market. The sharpest drop on record today came as the New York Stock Exchange began trading, with the top three stock indices falling more than 1%, with the Nasdaq losing more than 2%.

“We’ve seen bitcoin behave as a risky asset on several occasions over the past few months,” said Noelle Acheson, Genesis head of market insights, to CNBC. “When the market gets busy, Bitcoin crashes. We’ve seen several indications that market sentiment is a bit scared by the spike in 10-year Treasuries – this is not good for any asset that has high volatility in cash flows.”

“Unlike many assets that are tainted by this scenario, Bitcoin is liquid and therefore can withstand more selling pressure without a major blow,” she says.

With the drop in recent days, Bitcoin has returned to approach the so-called “Cross of Death”, a technical indicator recorded when the 50-day moving average falls below the 200-day moving average.

That graphical pattern could be confirmed in the coming days as traders assess the Fed’s comments, which in its last meeting minutes published last Wednesday reinforced the faster withdrawal of stimulus.

Over the weekend, Goldman Sachs released a report predicting the Fed will raise US interest rates at least four times by the end of 2022, compared with the previous forecast of three hikes, according to Bloomberg data. The investment bank also expects the Fed to reduce its balance sheet starting in July.

Bitcoin hit its all-time high in November last year, at around $69,000 and has dropped nearly 40% since then. The cryptocurrency has retreated more than 12% in the seven days to January 9, posting its biggest weekly decline since early December.

Despite this, Cruz da Morte is not considered, alone, such a good indicator to predict the future of the market. According to a survey by Kraken, many of these moves, including visas in 2014 and 2018, coincided with a sale within days after the mark was hit.

On the other hand, other moments when the Cross of Death emerged, such as in June 2021, March 2020 and October 2019, did not consolidate a fall in prices afterwards.

The day is also negative for other major cryptos in the world, such as Ethereum (ETH), which drops almost 3%, but remains above US$ 3,000. Solana (SOL) is one of the worst performers, falling more than 5% to $132, while Terra (LUNA) also loses 5% at around $68.

