Bob Saget, from Three’s All, dies at 65

Orlando, Florida police confirmed last Sunday night (9) the death of actor Bob Saget, known for his work in Three is too much. Officials said the comedian’s body was found in a hotel room around 4 pm and there were no signs of crime or drug abuse. The actor was 65 years old.

In a statement to the magazine Variety, the family confirmed the news. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans as he put on his live performances and brought people of all kinds together through laughter. While we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and joy Bob brought to the world.”

In addition to his role as Danny Tanner in Big Three, Saget is also remembered for his narration in How I Met Your Mother and in the series entourage. In the director’s chair, he was responsible for features such as Dirty work and The Penguin Farce. Currently, the actor was on a stand-up tour of the United States.

On social media, colleagues who starred with Saget in the classic ’90s sitcom said they were in “shock” at the news.

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

I don’t know what to say ??. I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave. — Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) January 10, 2022

The Olsen sisters, who gave life to Michelle, the actor’s daughter in Three is too much, sent a statement regretting the news. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us, but we know he will continue to be by our side to guide us with his grace as always. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and send our condolences.”