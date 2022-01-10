Bob Saget, ‘Three is too much’ actor, dies at 65 | TV and Series

The actor and comedian, known for his performance in the series “Three is too much”, died at age 65 this Sunday (9), according to the website TMZ.

Sources linked to the artist, but who had no identities revealed by the publication, say he was staying at a hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Police and firefighters were called to the Ritz-Carlton after security guards found the comedian in his room. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Police in Orange County, where Orlando is located, said they responded to a call at the hotel regarding an “unanswering man” in a room. He was identified as Robert Saget. Detectives found no signs of crime or drugs.

Saget was best known for his role in the comedy “Three Is Too Much,” in which he gave life to the father of three girls—one played by twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen—between 1987 and 1995.

He returned to the role more than 10 years later, in the sequel “Fuller House”, one of his last works. In it, he was reunited with some colleagues like John Stamos and Dave Coulier and acted until 2020.

In addition to TV, he had a long career as a stand-up comedian, in which he was one of the best known in the United States.