BOTAFOGO ANNOUNCES SIGNATURE OF THE BINDING PROPOSAL FOR THE PURCHASE OF SAF BY JOHN TEXTOR

THE Botafogo announced this Monday the signing of the binding proposal made by Eagle Holdings, by American businessman John Textor, for the purchase of 90% of the club’s SAF (Sociedad Anónima do Futebol). The statement was made by Alvinegro president Durcesio Mello, on video:

– Dear partner-owners, members of the Deliberative Council, partner-supporters and white-and-white fans. I am delighted today to announce that, following a final review, we are signing the binding proposal with Eagle Holdings. This is part of a professionalization process that we implemented in the club in this management and that is culminating in this proposal that will be the strong future of Botafogo – started Durcesio.

– I would like to take the opportunity to thank him for his presence and welcome John Textor, praise his charisma and the affection he had with the white-and-white fans. And also to thank Jorge Braga (CEO), André Chame and Chico Mussnich (lawyers), who in these last 15 days worked together with John Textor’s team to achieve this wonderful result for Botafogo. Thank you very much, greetings alvinegras. I am really happy! – he concluded.

According to “GE”, the agreement had been signed by Textor on Sunday and was signed by Durcesio this Monday after the alvinegro president had a high average after testing positive for Covid-19.

Next steps

Now, the terms of the agreement for the purchase of Botafogo will be put to the vote of the Deliberative Council, next Thursday and, the following day, in case of approval, at the General Assembly of the partners.

With everything approved, the Botafogo will receive R$ 50 million as early as the following week and the club and Textor will have two months to sign the contract that will give control over the club’s football to the American businessman for the next 30 years.

*Updated at 2:43 pm