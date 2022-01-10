Botafogo announces that it has signed a binding offer for the sale of SAF to John Textor | firefight

Agreement made and signatures on paper: the Botafogo made official this Monday (10th) the sale of 90% of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) to American businessman John Textor, who promises to invest R$ 400 million in the new alvinegra company over the next three years.

The officialization takes place shortly after the medical discharge of Durcesio Mello, who tested positive for Covid-19 last Thursday. He was released from isolation in the early afternoon and then signed the document, which had been signed by the businessman last Sunday night.

The document in question is a binding offer, another step in Botafogo’s football towards the migration to the company model. Now, the terms of that agreement will be voted by councilors and later also by all club members.

This bureaucracy will last until next Friday, the date set for the General Assembly in General Severiano. With everything approved, Bota receives R$ 50 million the following week. After that, Textor and the board will have two more months to work out the final details and, finally, sign the contract that will give the American control of black-and-white football for the next 30 years.

On the club’s social networks, President Durcesio Mello left a message for all Botafogo fans.

– Dear partner-owners, members of the Deliberative Council, partners-fans and white-and-white fans. I am delighted today to announce that after a final review we are announcing the binding proposal with Eagle Holdings. This is part of a professionalization process that we implemented in the club during this management and that is culminating in this proposal that will be the strong future of Botafogo.

– I would like to take the opportunity to thank him for his presence and welcome John Textor, praise his charisma and the affection he had with the black and white fans. And also to thank Jorge Braga, André Chame and Chico Müsnich, who in these last 15 days worked with John Textor’s team to achieve this wonderful result for Botafogo. Thank you very much, greetings alvinegras, I am very happy!

John Textor has been in Rio de Janeiro since last Friday, when he was welcomed by dozens of fans at Santos Dumont airport (see video below). Since then, he got to know the club’s headquarters and the assets of SAF and, mainly, he sat down to close the purchase of alvinegro football.

On Saturday, the businessman spent the day at the Nilton Santos stadium with this objective. The conversation reached an impasse when Textor wanted to change one of the clauses of the contract. (learn more here). The disagreement was worked around, and the two sides reached a compromise.

The American John Textor is a businessman with media business. He was an executive at Digital Domain, a special effects company that worked on several films. He bought his stake in Crystal Palace in August 2021 for €103 million. He is negotiating to acquire Belgian second division RWD Molenbeek and has tried to buy 25% of Benfica – so far without success.

The entrepreneur started his career as a programmer. After Digital Domain, he founded and was CEO of fuboTV, a US-based streaming company focused on sports distribution and general entertainment. The IPO of fuboTV on the New York Stock Exchange generated a valuation of US$ 8 billion (about R$ 45 billion) in October 2020.