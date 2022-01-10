Botafogo defeats Taubaté and advances as group leader in Copinha

Botafogo recovered and advanced to the knockout of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup at the top of Group 14. After losing to Petrolina, Fogão’s kids gave the answer and beat Taubaté 2-0, this Sunday, in Taubate.



With the victory, the Rio de Janeiro club ended the group stage in the lead, with six points, and is waiting for the Copinha to unfold to meet the next opponent. Taubaté, with four points, also advanced, thanks to better goal difference compared to Aparecidense.

Against Taubaté, Botafogo had only six players on the bench. The Rio club had shortages due to athletes with Covid-19. On Friday, Fogão announced three more cases among the players: Lucas Barreto, Pedro China and Reydson. Three other names had already tested positive: Dudu, Gabriel Toebe and Kawan.

The duel was busy, in which the two goalkeepers had to work and stood out. Botafogo opened the scoring in the 38th minute of the first half. Raí received it from Kauê and kicked it in the corner. A nice goal from the number 10 of Fogão.

In addition to Raí and Kauê, who stopped at goalkeeper João Pedro in the final stage, another Botafogo highlight was Maurício. The Rio de Janeiro club’s goalkeeper shone with three saves throughout the game and was an important part of Fogão’s victory. At the end of the duel, in the 44th minute, Raí crossed for Maranhão to define the victory.

