Botafogo sends Barreto steering wheel permanence until 2023

Barreto is at Botafogo for the 2022 season. General Severiano’s club forwarded the permanence of the steering wheel next to Criciúma and the player is expected in Rio de Janeiro in the coming days. The deal was first brought up by “Ge” and confirmed by THROW!.

+ A ‘face-to-face’ meeting with John Textor was fundamental for SAF negotiations in Botafogo



The steering wheel will renew the loan agreement. The new format will be a “one plus one” year bond. Barreto will play 2022 loaned to Alvinegro, which will have a ‘fixed option’ to renew the assignment for the following year. The contract will not cost Botafogo.

The loan will therefore be longer than the first time. Barreto played on a loan from Tigre during the Serie B of Brasileirão last year and started with Enderson Moreira. Now it will stay for two years.

One of the last details being resolved by the parties is whether or not the bond will have a fixed purchase price after the end of the loan. With the arrival of John Textor, Botafogo will have the financial power to invest in players again.

This shouldn’t be a problem and the two sides should understand each other soon. Barreto is expected in Rio de Janeiro earlier this week to join Alvinegro’s pre-season.