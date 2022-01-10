BR-040 released in Nova Lima – Gerais

“Work to clean the lane and the drainage system affected by the overflow, carried out in the shortest time possible after authorization from the defense agencies”, informed the concessionaire Via 040 at 6:10 am.

The containment dyke is part of the Pau Branco mine dam, in Nova Lima. The incident, which took place in a structure controlled by the French mining company Vallourec, led to the interdiction of BR-040, which was taken by mud. One person was injured, but there were no deaths.

The structure succumbed to the volume of water from the heavy rains that have devastated Minas Gerais in recent days. The containment structure was not damaged, but the intensity of the storms caused the water to pass over the dike. “These are material slips that can happen due to extensive rains. a natural process. Due to the rains, it happened in greater volume”, said, yesterday afternoon, the president of FEAM, Renato Brando, at a press conference. The National Mining Agency (ANA), which has representatives working on the dam, endorsed the determination of the interdiction of the road at the height of kilometers 562 and 563.

The incident took place in the middle of the morning. Military personnel from the Fire Department began taking action in the case at 10:30 am. Since then, it has not been possible to travel in part of both directions of the BR-040, which connects the capital of Minas Gerais to Rio de Janeiro. “As long as the bodies that take care of matters related to the dyke do not comment on its stability, the highway will not be released”, said Lieutenant Colonel Gracielle Rodrigues Santos, assistant coordinator of the State Civil Defense on Saturday.

The transshipment made the Fire Department evacuate six houses that are on the route of possible flooding. The trend, however, was for a nearby river to contain the spilled material.

Last night (9/1), the State Attorney General, Jarbas Soares Jnior, stated that the Vallourec dam, in Nova Lima, will return to level 2, considered intermediate and with less serious risk. “Public power gathered a little while ago. Before the measures adopted by the company and public bodies, the BR-040 must be partially released by tomorrow morning, in case things do not get worse. The dam will return to risk level 2 for this reason. The MPMG works together with the government of Minas to seek solutions”, said the attorney.