BR-381, BR-262 and BR-365: check out the interdiction points on the Minas highways – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/PRF BR-381 has a total ban at km 506 due to the risk of overflowing the Paraopeba river

Minas Gerais still has a point of interdiction on Minas Gerais highways due to heavy rains that hit the state in recent days. The Federal Highway Police (PRF) updated, this Monday morning (10), where there is an impact on traffic.

Highlight for the BR-381 (Fernão Dias highway), at km 506, in São Joaquim de Bicas, which is totally closed due to the risk of overflowing the Paraopeba River. Closing at km 502 in the south, and closing at 507 in the north.

Also on BR-381, there is a partial interdiction in: Itaguara (km 574), due to a fall in a barrier; Itatiaiuçu (km 541.5, towards Belo Horizonte) due to a fall in a barrier; and Brumadinho (km 527, traffic flows in a single lane, in both directions, via the south lane) after part of the lane gives way. In Jaguaraçu (km 282), traffic is partially restricted.

On BR-262, at km 355 and 262, in Juatuba and Betim, respectively, traffic is partially cleared. Also on the highway, at km 447, in Nova Serrana, there is a partial interdiction, after part of the lane gives way.

On the BR-365, in Patos de Minas, there is a total interdiction after the barrier is down. There is no release forecast.

Highlight this Monday for the release of the 0-40, which remained closed for almost two days after the overflow of a dam in a dam owned by Vallourec.