“Braz can’t make it easy”; Benfica wants to hire a reserve from Fla valued at €50 million and fans ask the board not to sell

The works at Flamengo started for real this Monday (10). the players re-introduced after vacations and the Paulo Sousa era is surrounded by expectations. The Portuguese commander was chosen by the directors of the football department, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel. The coach was coaching Poland’s national team, but didn’t think twice about accepting CRF’s offer.

Last Sunday night (09), the portal “ fans.com ” echoed the profile information “ 24 hour transfers ” realizing that the left-back Ramon is on the radar and three European clubs: Benfica, Grenada and Basel. The player is a very promising young man, but he still needs to gain more chances in the Most Querido squad.

Also according to the post, the defender would be interested in leaving, but the tendency is for Rubro-Negro to play a tough game and only agree to negotiate it upon a good proposal: “SL Benfica, Granada and Basel interested in Ramon, Flamengo’s 20-year-old left-back wants to leave, negotiations are still at a very early stage!!”, reported.

Ramon is 20 years old and has been with Fla since he was a child. The boy is a “spawn” of the Vulture’s Nest and has always been considered a very different player in the youth categories. The Flemish direction doesn’t even rule out selling it, but they want to receive a good price to accept an eventual transfer.

The left-back has a contract with Mengo until December 2025 and his termination fine is around 50 million euros (R$ 319.46 million at current prices). Contractually well protected, Flamengo considers this greed for the young abroad as normal.