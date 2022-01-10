Braz doesn’t see Flamengo behind rivals due to the absence of reinforcements: “Our main demand was a coach” | Flamengo

Coach presented, squad back to work, and the question that Flamengo fans most ask now is: where are the reinforcements? After Paulo Sousa’s interview, Marcos Braz took over the microphone at Ninho do Urubu and made it clear that from now on the club will turn to the market, but until then, the priority was another.

With direct rivals such as Palmeiras and Atlético-MG enumerating the announcement of signings, the vice president of football spoke about Flamengo’s stance and does not see the club at a disadvantage:

– Flamengo had a demand and we understood that the main thing was to hire a coach with a qualified technical commission. We had an election when the season ended and we thought it best to wait for it to pass before traveling. It doesn’t mean that we were in inertia, but we were uncomfortable getting on the plane and looking for a European technician.

“We didn’t waste time. Each club has its demand, and our main one was to hire a coach”

So far, the red-black market has only moved in the direction of exits. Hugo Moura was loaned to Athletico-PR, Vitor Gabriel to Juventude, Bruno Viana returned to Braga, and Piris da Motta is close to an agreement with Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay.

In a press conference, Braz also spoke about the renewal of Arrascaeta, purchase of Thiago Maia and ruled out the return of Pablo Marí. Check out other excerpts:

– Until before 2019, I didn’t end up with a coach and I wasn’t champion either. At least one barrier we broke. Now, we are champions.

– Let’s play games on Ilha do Governador. We already know this stadium and we will stay there until around March 17th, when the works on Maracanã are finished.

– If it’s a FIFA date, there’s nothing to do. If it is official, the player asks for the right to play on the field for the club. If it happens to be a case of a player not going to play in the World Cup, let’s see if we can place an order. Let’s analyze.

– At the end of the season, he was already scheduled to have a procedure. After the player’s vacation began, he had a procedure and later on he contacted the DM saying he was in pain. The DM immediately asked him to return to Rio to be investigated, it was evaluated that he would need to be hospitalized for all the necessary procedures. Anything other than that becomes too technical and I prefer Dr. Tannure to report further.

Rodrigo Caio talks about recovery at Flamengo

– The player expressed that he would like to leave. We received a proposal from Cerro and we are evaluating it, dealing with this matter, but we are not going to talk about it.

Renovation of Arrascaeta

– We talked today with the president about the topic to assess ways to resolve the issues requested by the entrepreneur. I’m sure we will find a way within reason for the club, player and everyone involved. It’s a question of the size of the player, but we’ll find a way for him to stay long and happy.

– It’s not a possibility because he doesn’t express any desire to return to Brazil. For a European player to come, it’s a life decision. I would love to, he’s a player that worked, a sensational person on a daily basis, polite, always willing. I would love to, but we understand that he doesn’t want to go back to Brazil right now.