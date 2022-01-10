Brazilians shine in Neymar’s absence, but Lyon concedes draw to PSG – 01/09/2022

Neymar was not on the field, but the Brazilians were protagonists this afternoon (9) for the French Championship. Lyon and PSG drew 1-1, with goals scored by Lucas Paquetá (with assistance from Bruno Guimarães), for Lyon, and Thilo Kehrer, for PSG.

The ex-Flemish midfielder hit the net just eight minutes into the first stage, after receiving an exquisite launch from the ex-Athletico. The score remained unchanged until the final 15 minutes, when Kehrer landed a chewed shot and had luck to equalize.

In addition to the number 10 shirt of the Brazilian team, PSG also had Lionel Messi as an embezzler, with Mbappé being responsible for commanding the team. The Frenchman was very active, but was not successful during the match.

Who did well: Paquetá

The Brazilian received a precise launch, advanced and crashed from the edge of the area in the corner of Keylor Navas to put Lyon ahead. The tie came after he was replaced.

Who was wrong: Icardi

The Argentine striker did not collaborate at all with PSG’s timid offensive attempts, which took place mainly at the feet of Mbappé.

PSG’s performance: Mbappé was not enough

PSG found a Lyon very well posted defensively and coming out on the counterattacks. Without Neymar, Messi and Di Maria, the French club was very dependent on the actions of Kylian Mbappé, but the shirt 7 was well marked and was not enough to break Lyon’s blockade. Near the end, the ball that crossed the area was left for Kehrer to hit weakly and count on luck to tie.

Lyon’s game: deadly counterattack

Armed in a 5-4-1 without the ball, Lyon closed the gaps and blocked PSG’s attempts. The game plan was helped by the early goal scored by Paquetá after 8 minutes. With the advantage on the scoreboard, Lyon maintained their strategy, did not take many risks and continued to be dangerous on the counterattack. The tie was only left in a lack of attention, in a cross that passed by everyone and left for Kehrer to hit the ball strangely and count on luck to tie.

Many embezzlements in PSG

The Paris team entered the field quite disfigured for the match. In addition to stars Neymar, injured, and Messi, who is still looking for better form after being out for covid-19, the team did not have Di Maria, Donnaruma, Kurzawa, Danilo Pereira and Draxler, who tested positive for covid-19, at their disposal. as well as defensive midfielder Gueye, who competes in the African Nations Cup.

DATASHEET

Lyon 1 x 1 PSG

Date: 01/09/2022 (Sunday)

Time: 4:45 pm (from Brasília)

Place: Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon (FRA)

yellow: Emerson; Dagba, Verratti

goals: Paquetá (8’/1st T), Kehrer (31’/2nd)

PSG: Keylor Navas; Dagba (Kehrer), Marquinhos, Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes; Verratti, Paredes (Xavi Simons), Ander Herrera (Michut) and Wijnaldum (Ebimbe); Icardi and Mbappé. Technician: Maurice Pochettino.

LYON: Antony Lopes; Da Silva, Boateng and Lukeba; Dubois, Bruno Guimarães (Malo Gusto), Caqueret and Emerson; Paquetá (Cherki), Aouar and Dembélé. Technician: Peter Bosz