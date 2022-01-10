Brazil’s oldest giraffe dies at the Curitiba zoo, says city hall | Paraná

Pandinha, the giraffe who would turn 33 in May this year, died this Monday (10) at the Curitiba Zoo, according to the city hall.
The zoo’s Fauna Research and Conservation Department claims that Pandinha was the oldest giraffe in Brazil and the fourth oldest in the world. In the wild, a giraffe lives for about 15 years.
Girafa Pandinha has lived at the Curitiba Zoo since she was born, in 1989. — Photo: Reproduction
The Department of Research and Conservation of Fauna reported that the animal had a picture of inflammation in multiple joints, called polyarthritis.
Pandinha has lived since Zoo de Curitiba was born, in 1989. However, a few days ago visitors to the zoo in Curitiba could not see the giraffe since the inflammation, also due to old age, affected the animal’s quality of life.
Girafa Pandinha would turn 33 years old in May this year. — Photo: Daniel Castellano / SMCS
Edson Evaristo, director of the Fauna Research and Conservation Department, explained that Pandinha’s clinical condition evolved into crackling (crackling), with a lot of pain, mobility difficulties and accentuated weight loss.
According to the zoo, she was receiving treatment to alleviate the situation.
International data from studies of the species, according to the City of Curitiba, show that the giraffes older than Pandinha are in Colombo (Sri Lanka) and in Fort Wayne and Tucson (United States).
Pandinha was the oldest giraffe in Brazil and the fourth oldest in the world. — Photo: Reproduction