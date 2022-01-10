Bridge breaks after rains and leaves residents isolated in Nova Era (MG) | Minas Gerais

A suspension bridge, which is in the city of Nova Era, partially broke this Sunday afternoon (9), amid the heavy rain that hits Minas Gerais. The structure gave way after the water level of the Piracicaba River exceeded the maximum quota.

According to the city’s Civil Defense, there were no injuries.

The bridge is reserved pedestrian onlyit connects the Castelo and Sagrada Familia neighborhoods.

The structure had one of its rods broken when the Piracicaba’s level rose. The river quota is 4.70m, but with the rainy season the river reached 7.80m.

At g1, the Nova Era city hall informed that there are at least 20 isolated people in the Nova Vila district, in a riverside region of the city.

Only in Civil Defense shelters, which are located in public schools in the municipality, there are 200 homeless people. These people had to leave their homes due to the risk of landslides and flooding.

According to the municipality, still on Friday afternoon (7) it was made an alert to the residents about the risk of the river that cuts through the city overflowing and reach homes and businesses.

It has not yet been possible to isolate the region where the bridge is located, as the structure is still underwater and there is no forecast that the river level will drop. “On the contrary, the forecast is that it continues to rise“, said the City of New Era.

The city hall asks that volunteers help in the rescue of riverside families who were unable to leave their homes and were isolated.

People that have boats, boats or jet skis who want to help should send a message to the city’s Civil Defense WhatsApp at the number (31) 3861-4221.

You vehicles will be used to take the residents to shelters installed in New Age schools.