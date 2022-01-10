Brother says that Cavani’s departure from United is difficult and believes in Corinthians near Diego Costa | corinthians

Corinthians’ dream of counting on the star Edinson Cavani as a great reference in the Alvinegro attack in 2022 seems to be over.
With a contract with Manchester United, England, until the middle of the year, the 34-year-old told coach Ralf Rangnick that he will remain at the English club during this transfer window.
– We talked for almost half an hour. He told me he will definitely remain (on United). I can count on him to give his best and be a role model for young players,” the coach told BBC Sports reporter Simon Stone.
Ao ge, the manager and brother of the player, Walter Guglielmone, said that “a exit is difficult” precisely because of the coach’s desire to keep the Uruguayan star in Manchester until the end of the contract.
Showing himself well-informed about Timão’s situation, Walter added:
– I believe Corinthians will go for Diego Costa – he said.
Read too
+ Understand the search for Bruno Melo
+ Volante Éderson renews loan in Leão
Cavani is signed to Manchester United until June of this year — Photo: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
Corinthians President Duílio Monteiro Alves has said behind the scenes that the club is looking for a “level” reinforcement for the attack.
Close to terminating with Atlético-MG, Diego Costa should receive a formal proposal in the coming days. He enjoys vacations in Spain, where he awaits definitions.