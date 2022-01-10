Bruna Lombardi poses in lingerie and talks about sexuality

Bruna Lombardi enchanted the followers in his Instagram by sharing a beautiful lingerie photo. In the record, the 69-year-old actress appears sitting up in bed, flaunting her incomparable beauty and her full body. In the post caption, the famous took the opportunity to give a tip to women, on how to cultivate sexual energy.

“Beloved ones, our sexuality is sacred. It is our creative energy, our expression in the world, our art… We can cultivate our sexual energy through dance, singing, poetry, painting or any expression that makes you feel good… Let it flow, that flow is divine.”, wrote Bruna.

Facing the beautiful photo of the actress, fans and admirers quickly made their presence felt in the publication’s comments, leaving compliments and loving messages for her. “Always beautiful and radiant”, commented a follower. “The most beautiful woman in the country!”, wrote another. “Hey beautiful woman! Always inspiration!”, praised another admirer.

positive message

This Sunday morning (9), Bruna Lombardi shared a positive message on her social networks. On the occasion, she mentioned some tragedies plaguing the country and expressed her hope for better days.

“We were all speechless in the face of losses, tragedies, cataclysms, hurricanes, the manifestation of the force of nature. May we find strength and faith to transform what we need, inside and outside of us, in everything that surrounds us and that our actions can change our circumstances for the better. Beloved, a lot of peace of mind for everyone. And may blessed times come.”, wrote the actress.

