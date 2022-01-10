Bruna Marquezine is blocked by Boninho. Understand!

About to debut, “BBB 22” is already on social media. This Saturday (08), Bruna Marquezine participated in a live on Twitter about the reality. In it, the actress revealed that it is blocked by Cute on the social network and that, therefore, has doubts whether the director likes her or not.

The transmission took place in the “Space do Muka” room, by journalist Murilo Ribeiro. In it, Bruna was asked would you participate in the reality show?. “No. I have my doubts if Boninho likes me, see. Because, in this case, I’m blocked”, replied Marquezine.

Good-natured, Bruna Marquezine still had fun with the situation. “A guys are, right. If there were Orkut, we would have this community: I’m blocked by Boninho”

In 2020, Manu Gavassi, a friend of Bruna, participated in the “BBB”. On Twitter, the actress was dozens of joint efforts for her friend’s permanence in the game and marked Boninho a lot in her publications.

Bruna Marquezine reacts to the idea of ​​having another friend on ‘BBB’

After the experience of having Manu in reality, Bruna was surprised by the idea of ​​having another friend in “BBB”. That’s because, a while ago, the web speculated that Priscilla Alcantara could enter the most guarded house from the country.

“Priscilla Alcântara has been appearing in several programs on Globo after her victory in the reality The ‘Masked Singer Brasil’. Could the singer be one of the boxes of “BBB 22′?”, asked a netizen on Twitter. Immediately, Bruna Marquezine replied, using capital letters: “No”.

Faced with the actress’s automatic reaction, followers began to joke with the situation: “Bruna is capable of giving her a million and a half just so she doesn’t have to go through that all over again”, laughed one. “Bruna worked in desperation so as not to have to pull a joint effort”, added another one.

To further provoke Bruna, another follower mentioned that Sasha could also be a possible name for the reality show. The two spent Christmas together in the United States and already starred in the first meme of the year.

“Bruna is traumatized! Oh, by the way… Sasha is showing up a lot too”, joked a fan.