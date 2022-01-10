Bruno Viana says goodbye to Flamengo – Flamengo

Through social networks, defender sent a message of thanks to the club and fans

Bruno Viana was Flamengo’s first reinforcement in 2021, but he couldn’t win with Manto Sagrado. Much criticized by the fans and without success within the four lines, the defender was little used by the coaches and, at the end of last year, he left the club. This Sunday (09), the defender used social media to say goodbye.

End of an important cycle. I had a season of learning at the @Flamengo, where I want to thank the management, staff, club members and committee for all their support. I thank the club for the opportunity to wear the Mantle of one of the greatest teams in the world. Thanks, Nation! pic.twitter.com/Wx9MeZBPbs — Bruno Viana (@brunoviana_30) January 9, 2022

Bruno Viana arrived at Flamengo on a one-year loan from Braga. In Rubro-Negro, the defender played 38 games, 21 as a starter. However, without showing good performance, he was much questioned by the Nation, which even ran campaigns on social networks for not using the athlete in matches.

According to information from the Portuguese press, Bruno Viana already has a destination set for 2022: Almería, from Spain. The Spanish club would have already signaled to the Portuguese team the desire to hire the defender on loan, and Bruno would have already accepted the proposal, awaiting only a hit between the teams.