Building structure collapses in Belo Horizonte and residents are removed – General

Buritis building structure collapses this Sunday (9/1) (photo: Reproduction) The structure of a building in Belo Horizonte began to give way this Sunday morning (9/1). The property is located on Rua Ernani Agricola, Bairro Buritis, Regio Oeste. The Civil Defense is on its way to the site and, for security reasons, the residents were instructed to vacate the building until a risk inspection is carried out. At first there was no structural damage to the building, but only to the leisure area (court).

Military personnel from the Minas Gerais Fire Department and the Military Police are already on the street to follow up. In the call, a resident reported that part of the building collapsed, but without causing casualties.

The floor of the porch of one of the buildings gave way in the structure (photo: Disclosure/CBMMG) In a video sent by neighbors, you can see cracks at the base of the building. Later, the structure gave way. Check out the video below.

According to the Civil Defense, Belo Horizonte registers a significant amount of rain, which increases the potential for geological hazards throughout the city. “It is very important that people redouble their attention, look for signs that may show the risk of collapse of walls and houses, landslides on slopes and, above all, that they do not stay in these places and look for a safe place”, informed the organ.

All nine regions of Belo Horizonte are under geological risk alert. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to the Civil Defense recommendations:

Put a gutter on the roof of your house.

Fix leaks in reservoirs and water tanks.

Do not throw trash or rubble on the slope.

Do not pour sewage into the ravines.

Signs that landslides could happen:%u2800