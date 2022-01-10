Building structure in Belo Horizonte and residents are evacuated

The structure of a building in Belo Horizonte began to give way this Sunday morning, 9th, after heavy rains hit the capital and the entire state. The building is located in the Buritis district, west of the city. In photos and videos published on social networks, it is possible to see part of the wall collapse. The city hall informed that the Fire Department was activated by one of the residents and that there are no victims. For security reasons, residents were instructed to vacate the building early in the morning.

After a structural assessment at the site, the Civil Defense found and informed that there is no damage to the building’s structures. Residents will be able to remain in the place, although some parts of the structure will remain closed, such as the garage and the sports court.







Residents evacuate building in BH after structure collapses this Sunday morning Photo: Reproduction / Estadão

According to the Civil Defense, Belo Horizonte registers a significant amount of rain, which potentializes occurrences of geological risk throughout the city. “It is very important that people redouble their attention, observe signs that may show the risk of collapse of walls and houses, landslides on slopes and, above all, do not stay in these places and look for a safe place,” the agency said.

In addition to the accident with tourists from Capitólio, since the afternoon of Friday, 7, the Fire Department of Minas Gerais responded to other calls caused by the rains in the state, such as the dam dam near Belo Horizonte that also overflowed on Saturday and reached the BR-040 region, in addition to landslides and isolated people.