Caixa Tem application released loan to a new group

After the end of the Emergency Aid, several people continued to use the Caixa Tem mobile application due to the various functions that exist in the program, including loans.

Thus, the credit function has been gradually made available since the end of 2021, and recently the Caixa Tem application released the loan to a new group, which are those born in November and December, read this article and see how it works!

Loan of up to R$1,000 from Caixa Tem for the new group

The Caixa Tem loan was released on November 8th for people who have their birthdays until the middle of the year, that is, from January to June, and the other dates were gradually authorized.

A few days ago, Caixa Tem made credit available to those who were missing: those born in November and December. Now everyone can apply for the loan granted by Caixa Econômica Federal through the bank’s official application, 100% online.

Credit can be personal or productive. The Caixa Tem Pessoal loan is intended for informal workers. Caixa Tem Productivo is for companies that need to invest in their business.

But stay tuned, to apply for credit, you need to update Caixa Tem in the mobile app store and update your personal data0. To do this, you must confirm address, occupation and income data, in addition to submitting a selfie and an identification document. Thus, your request undergoes an analysis that can take up to 10 days.

Loan limit, installments and interest rates

The loan amount varies from R$300.00 to R$1000.00. You can pay up to 24 installments and the interest rate is 3.99% per month.

Caixa Econômica reported that it calculates the loan amount based on the user’s registration data and financial history. So the customer needs to evaluate the credit as a whole, the amount and the installments.

If you need a higher credit than provided, then go to the SPC and Serasa website and check your Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) score and whether there are any financial debts in your name.