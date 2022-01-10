Can Bolsonaro fire Barra Torres from Anvisa? Understand – Policy

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the general director of National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the admiral Antonio Barra Torres, took opposing positions in the debate on how to proceed with the vaccination of children against covid. Although he promotes a public confrontation with the agency, currently led by the retired military, the head of the Executive cannot dismiss him before 2025, according to current legislation.

Enacted in 2019, the Law on Regulatory Agencies determined that the director-general of Anvisa be appointed by the President of the Republic to serve a five-year term, with no possibility of reappointment. Before, the term of occupation of the position was three years, which can be extended for another period.

Barra Torres was appointed by President Bolsonaro to chair the agency in January 2020. At the time, the admiral showed the president’s ideological approach in his positions. The nomination was approved by the Senate in October of that year, amid the pandemic.

A friend of the president, Torres participated in a demonstration in favor of the president in Brasília without a mask. At that point, the recommendation was for the use of protection. In testimony to Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) in 2021, he said he regretted the act.

Barra Torres raised his tone against Bolsonaro at the end of last year, when he accused the president of encouraging threats against agency employees. The chief executive had already been fighting a battle with Anvisa for months due to issues related to the approval of vaccines against covid.

Charter from Barra Torres to Bolsonaro

The admiral’s confrontation with the Chief Executive reached its apex last Saturday, 8th, when Torres released a statement demanding Bolsonaro’s retraction for statements by the president that questioned the alleged “interests” of members of Anvisa in approving the vaccination of children against covid- 19.

According to the public health specialist Mario Scheffer, professor at the USP School of Medicine, Anvisa’s independence and technical profile are attributes that the President of the Republic must cherish. “What ensures the characteristic of regulatory agencies is precisely their autonomy”, he emphasizes.

Scheffer recalls that there is no record of the resignation of a director-general at Anvisa. Something similar, but not equivalent, occurred in 2013, when the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) accepted the resignation of Elano Figueiredo, then president of the National Health Agency (ANS). At the time, there were complaints that Figueiredo had a connection with health plans, a sector regulated by the body, which would constitute a conflict of interest. The resignation, therefore, did not come unilaterally from the Executive.

In his statements about Barra Torres, Bolsonaro insinuated that members of Anvisa, headed by the admiral, would have economic interests in approving the vaccine for children, but he did not present any evidence. If the military reserve’s relationship with the pharmaceutical industry were proven, says Scheffer, there would be serious misconduct. “Otherwise, there is no argument,” he says. In other words, a removal could only take place after a process opened for influence peddling or corruption, for example.

prohibitions

The regulatory framework of regulatory agencies, provided for in Law 13,848/2019, determines a series of restrictions on those who hold positions on the collegiate boards or are advisors to the agencies, such as “receive, in any capacity and under any pretext, fees, percentages or costs”; as well as “exercise party political activity” or union, among other prohibitions.

The law also provides that a director or director of agencies such as Anvisa will only lose their mandate “in case of resignation; in case of a final court conviction or conviction in a disciplinary administrative proceeding or for breach of any of the prohibitions provided for” in legal text, such as those mentioned above.