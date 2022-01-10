Capelo differs from the journalist and gives reason to the excitement of the Botafogo fans with Textor: ‘We are no longer listening to Montenegro, Mufarrej, CEP…’

John Textor’s interview with “GE” this Sunday was the theme that dominated the debate on the program “SporTV Newsroom” this Monday, and two points of view drew attention. The journalist and presenter Barbara Rabbit considered the speech of the investor of the Botafogo very broad, while reporter Rodrigo Capelo, a specialist in sports business, defended the enthusiasm of the Alvinegro fan.

In Barbara Coelho’s opinion, John Textor will have a reality check with the modus operandi of Brazilian football, he will find difficulties and will have to deal with the expectations of the fans.

– I find what he puts very interesting, but for now I think it’s all too broad. When he gets here, he will see reality. Brazilian football is very sensitive because of the pressure from the fans. When a guy like that comes along, there’s a symbol of salvation, and that worries me. Without wanting to throw a bucket of cold water, I think the Textor will have more work than you think, because you will start and get used to reality from now on. The fans already see that they are going to put Botafogo on a different level, and that worries me. I hope he has patience, because I love this movement, it’s a very interesting movement in our football – stressed Barbara, who added:

– He’s talking about something big, going forward, and I don’t know to what extent Brazilian football supports this. It’s my dream that it works out, that it’s the first of many, but I think that from now on there has to be a discourse allied to the reality on the field, if you can’t have difficulty relating to the fans.

Specialist in business and already immersed in the subject for some time, Capelo played the most romantic role and said that the Alvinegro fan has every reason to be excited, given the chaotic scenario in which the club found itself until the beginning of last year, with the team demoted, with no prospects and mired in debt.

– Botafogo was relegated in 2020 in a state of absolute amateurism, with a patron, Montenegro, saying that he was doing a great favor because he proved balls for players to train and wanted to join him as coach, because he understood football. We saw Botafogo enter into a bankruptcy that seemed to be irreversible. At the beginning of 2022, Botafogo fans have every reason to be hopeful, because we are no longer listening to Montenegro, Carlos Eduardo Pereira, Mufarrej… We are listening to John Textor who arrives with R$ 350 million for SAF and another R$ 50 millions for the association to settle the debts. For now, celebrate, fan! – Capelo said.

– Textor won’t buy Botafogo to be a mere satellite, the club has put in some restrictions. Bragantino spent R$100 million on signings in the first year and we saw that it worked. Botafogo is not a club that will rise to compete with Flamengo, Palmeiras, Atlético-MG and their patrons… The business does not have that size yet, it could happen in five, ten years. But it will certainly be a better situation than the one Botafogo was in until then, so the fans have to be happy and hopeful – concluded the journalist.