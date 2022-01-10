Capitol accident: Sumaré victim turns 25 this Sunday | Campinas and Region

One of the victims of the collapse of rocks in a canyon in Furnas lake, in Capitólio (MG), who left ten dead on Saturday (8), he would be 25 years old this Sunday (9). Maycon Douglas da Osti, born in Campinas (SP), was with his girlfriend, Camila da Silva Machado, 18, in addition to other people in her family. The couple lived in Sumaré (SP) and died instantly when the wall fell.

The identification of the bodies of the two was made by the Fire Department on Sunday night. Along with them, there were also two other people from Sumaré (SP), Camila’s mother and stepfather, but they have not yet been officially identified by the police.

So far, five people have been identified and another five bodies are still awaiting analysis of the investigation. See all victims here.

Stone slip hits boats in Furnas Canyons on Capitol Hill

THE EPTV, an affiliate of TV Globo, spoke with Tânia Márcia de Osti Santos, who is Maycon’s mother. She said that her husband – the boy’s father – was in Capitol Hill and had also already done the identification. A video shows the moment of the collapse. [assista acima]

According to Tânia, Maycon, Camila, her mother and stepfather left on Friday (7) to spend the weekend in Capitólio, they stayed at a ranch in São José da Barra (MG) and on Saturday they left for the ride.

“They went there precisely to do these tours in the canyons. The boat owner arrived at the place and recognized his boat, then he told us last night that the people who were in the boat had died,” stated Tânia.

According to the investigation, all ten dead were on the same speedboat, called Jesus. The delegate awaits the response of the reports and DNA tests to have official proof of identification of the victims.

Major Rodrigo Castro talks about the resumption of searches in Capitólio

It is not yet known what caused the accident. In addition to the Civil Police, the Navy informed that an inquiry will be launched to investigate the causes of the rockslide in Lake Furnas.

The mayor of Capitólio, Cristiano Geraldo da Silva (Progressista), said at a press conference this Sunday that there had never been an accident like this and, therefore, there is no study or geological analysis on the cliffs.

In the morning, the mayor had already announced the closing of water tourism in the city. According to him, the entrances to the canyons and also to the place known as Cascatinha are closed,

According to a balance released by the Fire Department this Sunday morning, 50 soldiers are engaged in the search operation, including military firefighters and military personnel from the Brazilian Navy; 11 committed firefighter divers, experts in this type of operation and already familiar with the search area; 4 boats and 3 navy and firefighter watercraft launched at the search site already defined, in addition to the support of 7 vehicles.

See what is known so far:

The landslide occurred around 12:30 pm. It is still unknown what caused the accident.

Four vessels were hit, firefighters said

ten people died

Two people are hospitalized.

A team of divers is on site and the search is not expected to end (they were suspended overnight and resumed on Sunday)

27 people were attended and released

The first information from the firefighters gave an account of 20 missing, but the number was updated to 2

A person has been officially identified

Fire and Civil Police are on site; the Navy was called in and will investigate the cause

Civil Defense had issued an alert about heavy rains in the region with the possibility of “water head”; Navy also investigates why the rides were kept

According to the Fire Department of Minas Gerais, 32 people were assisted because of the accident, most with minor injuries.

Of these, 27 were assisted and released: 23 of them at Santa Casa de Capitólio and another 4 at Santa Casa de São José da Barra, 46 km from Capitólio.

Two people with open fractures went to Santa Casa de Piumhi, about 23 km from Capitol Hill.

A patient admitted to Santa Casa de Passos, 74 km from Capitólio, is a 26-year-old young man who lives in Pimenta (MG). He will be operated on this Monday (10) and then he must be discharged. The third person who was hospitalized in Passos went to a private hospital and is stable.

First victim identified in Capitol Hill was on a speedboat with six other men and three women, says Civil Police

No one has been identified so far. Garrisons from Passos and Piumhi were deployed to the region to provide assistance to victims.

