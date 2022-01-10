Capitol: couple killed in the fall of a wall is buried in Sumaré | Campinas and Region

The accident, which happened on Saturday (8), left ten people dead in total. The bodies of nine victims have already been identified. See who they are.

Camila and Maycon’s wake took place in the early morning, at Cemitério da Saudade, and burials were at 8:30 am and 9:30 am, respectively. The two young people traveled to spend the weekend in Capitólio with Camila’s mother and stepfather, Geovany Teixeira da Silva, 37, who also had the body identified by the Civil Police during the night.

Maycon had already been identified by the investigation on Sunday night. Camila’s mother’s body is still awaiting police analysis.

Geovany Teixeira da Silva was on the boat with other family members, including his father, Sebastião Teixeira da Silva, 64, and son, Geovany Gabriel Oliveira da Silva, 14. They will be buried in Serrania (MG).

Stone slip hits boats in Furnas Canyons on Capitol Hill

The ten dead were on the same launch, called Jesus. The delegate awaits the response of the reports and DNA tests to have official proof of identification of all victims.

THE EPTV, an affiliate of TV Globo, spoke with Tânia Márcia de Osti Santos, who is Maycon’s mother. The young man was a truck mechanic and would turn 25 on Sunday (9). She said that her husband – the boy’s father – was in Capitol Hill and had also already done the identification. A video shows the moment of the collapse. [assista acima]

According to Tânia, Maycon, Camila, her mother and stepfather left on Friday (7) to spend the weekend in Capitólio, they stayed at a ranch in São José da Barra (MG) and on Saturday they did the tour.

“They went there precisely to do these tours in the canyons. The boat owner arrived at the place and recognized his boat, then he told us last night that the people who were in the boat had died,” stated Tânia.

It is not yet known what caused the accident. In addition to the Civil Police, the Navy informed that an inquiry will be launched to investigate the causes of the rockslide in Lake Furnas.

On Sunday, the mayor of Capitólio, Cristiano Geraldo da Silva (Progressista), said there had never been an accident like this one and, therefore, there is no study or geological analysis on the walls. He announced the closing of water tourism in the city. The entrances to the canyons and also to the place known as Cascatinha are closed,

