Capitol: Fire Department Confirms 10 Dead After Wall Crash | Midwest

The last two bodies from the fall of the sea wall in Furnas Lake, in capitol yo on Saturday (8), were found this Sunday afternoon (9). The information was confirmed by the Fire Department of Minas Gerais during a press conference.

In all, 10 people were killed in the accident. Two victims have already been identified, but only the name of one of them has been released. All the people were on the boat called “Jesus”. At search teams no longer work with the possibility of missing persons.

The wall hit three more vessels that were in the area around 12:30 pm, according to firefighters. A video shows the moment when the boats are hit (see video above).

Capitol tragedy: ten dead were found and two identified

According to firefighters, body parts were found and taken to the Civil Police. Searches continue to find other fragments.

2 people with open fractures went to Santa Casa de Piumhi, about 23 km from Capitolio;

A patient admitted to Santa Casa de Passos, 74 km from Capitólio, is a 26-year-old young man who lives in Pimenta (MG). He will be operated on this Monday (10) and then he must be discharged; the third person who was hospitalized in Passos went to a private hospital and is stable.

1 of 4 Stone slides over tourists in Capitol Hill — Photo: Reproduction Stone slides over tourists in Capitol Hill — Photo: Reproduction

The Civil Police confirmed this Sunday morning the identity of one of those killed in the accident. According to the regional delegate of the Civil Police of Passos, Marcos Pimenta, it is Júlio Borges Antunes, 68 years old.

He was from Alpinópolis (MG). The body has already been released to the family and should be buried this Sunday (9) in São José da Barra (MG).

In a new interview on Sunday afternoon, authorities said a second person had been identified but, as of 4:30 pm, the name had not been released.

Fire Department searches for missing persons on Capitol Hill

It is not yet known what caused the accident. In addition to the Civil Police, the Navy informed that an inquiry will be launched to investigate the causes of the rockslide in Lake Furnas.

According to a balance released by the Fire Department this Sunday morning, 50 soldiers are engaged in the operation in the canyon, including military firefighters and military personnel from the Brazilian Navy; 11 committed firefighter divers, experts in this type of operation and already familiar with the search area; 4 boats and 3 navy and firefighter watercraft launched at the search site already defined, in addition to the support of 7 vehicles.

‘From the images, you could see that the stones were falling’, says a specialist in risk management

If there were monitoring, it would be possible to predict land clearing and delimit the area, says geologist

The landslide occurred around 12:30 pm. It is still unknown what caused the accident.

Four vessels were hit, firefighters said

Ten people died. At least 2 are still hospitalized

A team of divers is on site and the search is not expected to end (they were suspended overnight and resumed on Sunday)

27 people were attended and released

The first information from the firefighters gave an account of 20 missing, but the number was updated to 3 soon after

Fire and Civil Police are on site; the Navy was called in and will investigate the cause

Civil Defense had issued an alert about heavy rains in the region with the possibility of “water head”; Navy also investigates why the rides were kept

See more images of the time when the rock collapsed on Capitol Hill

The Fire Department of Minas Gerais confirmed 10 deaths from the landslide.

It has already been confirmed that among the victims, there are 4 women and 4 men; other genres were not disclosed.

On Saturday, Firefighter Colonel Edgard Estevo first said that 20 people were estimated to be missing. However, in an interview with EPTV, an affiliate of Globo, Lieutenant Pedro Aihara said that would be four missing people and that they managed to contact the other victims. Shortly thereafter, the number was updated to three missing.

According to the Fire Department of Minas Gerais, 32 people were assisted because of the accident., most with minor injuries.

of these, 27 were answered and released: 23 of them from Santa Casa de Capitólio and another 4 from Santa Casa de São José da Barra, 46 km from Capitólio.

No one has been identified so far. Garrisons from Passos and Piumhi were deployed to the region to provide assistance to victims.

2 out of 4 Injured in an accident in Capitólio (MG) were taken to nearby cities; see the infographic — Photo: G1 Wounded in an accident in Capitólio (MG) were taken to nearby cities; see the infographic — Photo: G1

The Capitolio region and other cities bathed by Lake Furnas, in the Center-West of Minas Gerais, is much sought after by tourists for its natural beauty.

Like other parts of the state, the region has been hit by recent rains: on Friday (7), the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) had issued a warning of heavy rains, which would last until this Saturday morning.

This Saturday (8), the Civil Defense of Minas Gerais had issued an alert about heavy rains and the possibility of occurrences of “water heads” in Capitólio, but there is no confirmation that this was the cause of the accident. The Navy said it was investigating why the tours are kept.

The spokesman for the Fire Department of Minas Gerais, Pedro Aihara, explained that the rock formation at the site is of the sedimentary type, which makes the structures of the walls fragile, and the amount of rain aggravated the situation by accelerating erosion. See the explanation of the soil situation:

The way the rock fell in Capitólio (MG) made the situation worse, says firefighter

“We have a rock formation that is basically composed of sedimentary rocks, so these are rocks that naturally have a much lower resistance to the action of winds, water, and the natural elements that act on the region,” explained Aihara.

“Another situation that unfortunately worsened was because the rock falls in a perpendicular trajectory. Generally, when we have a break due to overturning, the rock comes out in a more sliced ​​way, it runs down that structure and falls in a diagonal way or even standing up. In this case, as we had this perpendicular tipping, and due to the size of the rock, we ended up having these people directly affected”, explained the firefighter.

For risk management specialist Gustavo Cunha Melo, a waterspout – initially cited by firefighters as the reason for the landslide – may have acted as a trigger for the landslide, but was not necessarily the cause of the problem.

For Melo, the rock would come off anyway, because of erosion:

“This rock was already with a lot of erosion, totally fragmented, it would collapse at some point. Can the waterspout explain the collapse at this time? Yes, and it didn’t need anything either – it would collapse at some point due to erosion, due to a natural process,” he said.

In these cases, according to the expert, risk management consists of isolate the place.

“There’s not much you can do in these situations. Risk management is: keep your distance. You have to isolate the area. The only risk management that is done is to isolate the area. Unfortunately, the vessels were very close there and the collapse happened at that very moment,” explained Melo.

Geologist Fábio Braz, from the Brazilian Society of Geology, related the detachment of rocks to rains – intense and for a long period – and classified the accident as “rare”:

“It is increasingly evident that the heavy rains really contributed to the fall of this block. This vertical fracturing is typical of canyon regions. We also observe the same type of feature in the canyons of the São Francisco River,” he explained.

“It’s a rare phenomenon. It does not detract from the tourist appeal of the Capitol region. It is necessary, however, that, from this tragedy, the necessary precautions are taken, the distances, that it is calculated by specialists in the field of geotechnics the safe distance of these walls”, said Braz.

Passengers tried to warn

A second video shows passengers on one of the speedboats trying to warn of the rock slide seconds before it falls:

Speedboat passengers try to warn about canyon collapse in Capitol, MG

governor regrets accident

The governor of Minas, Romeu Zema (Novo), lamented the accident on the social network Twitter:

“Today we suffer the pain of a tragedy in our State, due to heavy rains, which caused the loosening of a wall of stones in the lake of Furnas, in Capitólio. The Government of Minas is present from the first moments through the Civil Defense and Corps of Firemen,” wrote Zema.

“The rescue work is still in progress. I stand in solidarity with the families at this difficult time. We will continue to act to provide the necessary support and support,” he added.

Navy will investigate causes

Through a note, the Brazilian Navy informed that an investigation will be launched to investigate causes, circumstances of the accident (See full note below).

The Civil Police of Minas said it is on the spot to identify the damage and causes of the accident.

3 of 4 Stone slides over tourists in Capitólio — Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction Stone slides over tourists in Capitólio — Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction

Check out the full Navy note

The Brazilian Navy informs that it became aware of an accident late this morning, after a rock slide hit boats navigating the canyon region, in Capitol-MG

DelFurnas immediately deployed Search and Rescue (SAR) teams to the site, part of Operation Verão now in progress, in order to provide the necessary support to the crews involved in the accident, in the transport of injured people to Santa Casa de Capitol, and in helping other agencies working in the area.

An inquiry will be initiated to investigate causes, circumstances of the accident/fact that occurred.

4 of 4 Fire Department were deployed to provide assistance to victims — Photo: Fire Department/Publishing Fire Brigade were deployed to provide assistance to victims — Photo: Fire Brigade/Disclosure