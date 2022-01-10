Caramel dog helps newborn turtles reach the sea

A caring toffee puppy helps newborn turtles reach the sea and is doing well on Miramar Beach, in Madero Tamaulipa, Mexico.

Solovino, in addition to being cute, is friendly and likes to help others, including puppies. He grew up and spent most of his life on the beach and was adopted by his current tutor, who met him at seaside races and he always accompanied her.

“One day I realized that I missed him and I was worried if he didn’t come to meet me; the other day I was hugging him and expressing my affection. That’s why I accepted that he was the one who adopted me and gave me his love, company and protection. It has been an unimaginable year of a lot of learning”, he stated.

Help the little turtles

In addition to being polite to humans, caramel also respects other species, such as starfish and sea turtles.

When several eggs hatched bringing new turtles to life, Solovino left many people in awe with the attitude of helping the chicks make the long way to the sea. He was pushing the little turtles with his nose…

Unfortunately, they are threatened with extinction, which is why this attitude of the puppy to help them reach the sea and ensure their survival is so important.

“On a walk there were many baby turtle footprints, when I followed them I realized that they had already reached the sea. But Solovino found prey in a crab’s den, sniffed it out with his snout, and we took it to shore. I never cease to be amazed at the nobility and civilization of the animals”, said the tutor.

This and many other adventures you can follow on Solovino’s Instagram profile, as well as being able to enjoy amazing images of the place where he and his tutor live, on Miramar beach.

Look here:

With information from AmoMeuPet