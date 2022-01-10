Cauã Reymond says he didn’t maintain friendship with Alinne Moraes

Actor Cauã Reymond, 41, revealed that he did not maintain a relationship of closeness and friendship with Alinne Moraes, 39, after their relationship ended in 2005, but he stressed that he “always” supported his ex-lover.

In an interview with Extra, the famous echoed the “shippe” of viewers by the fact that they live as a couple in the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”, written by Lícia Manzo, on Globo, and was asked if he maintained friendship with the actress after putting a end point in the relationship.

“I’ve always rooted for Alinne. Getting back together with her professionally was great! But no… There is a companionship, a love for each other, a partnership between us. When I lost my mother [Denise Reymond morreu em 2019 em decorrência de um câncer de ovário], she texted. But we get married, have children, life moves on to other places,” he declared.

Cauã Reymond also spoke about his relationship with actress Grazi Massafera, mother of his daughter, Sofia, aged 9, and highlighted that the two get along “well”.

“Of course I get along well with my daughter’s mother. We are together in the project to give Sofia the best education. Being the best father possible is a life goal,” he said.

In an interview with splash in November of last year, Alinne Moraes reacted to the fact that the public was rooting for them, but highlighted that their involvement is a thing of the past.

“That [o relacionamento] it was years ago… i knew [que causaria repercussão]. I said: ‘Cauã, the soap opera is going to be a success, apart from the curiosity part’. People love to imagine that between that couple of protagonists there is something behind. Can you imagine a couple of ex-boyfriends? We know that this imagery is so vast that it sells a lot of magazines”, he commented.

Currently, Alinne Moraes is married to filmmaker Mauro Lima and Cauã Reymond to model Mariana Goldfarb.