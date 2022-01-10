Cell Phone Therapist? Scientists test technology against mental disorders – Health

To find out more about a friend, client, or even the next target of a crush, exploring social media is a common path. If likes, selfies and comments give so many clues about us, how much technology can say about our mental health? This is what a new current of science investigates.

Analysis of posts on Facebook, coloring photos on Instagram and even evaluating the time between clicks are on the radar. The hypothesis is that data collected by smartphones can be used to identify patterns of behavior and social interactions. Not replacing psychologists and psychiatrists, but to assist in face-to-face consultations. The model grows, as does the ethical debate.

In one such survey, a group of teenagers respond to cell phone questionnaires about how they feel. They can be audios and even emojis to narrate emotions. In everyday life, an application on their cell phones captures sound fragments from the environment and measures the movement of the devices. Everything is analyzed to know the risk of depression – initial results come out this year.

“The big challenge is not capturing and processing data. The question is how to make sense of them”, says Christian Kieling, professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), ahead of the project, which monitors 150 teenagers through smartphones. Among the volunteers, there are young people already diagnosed with depression, at high risk of having the disorder and at low risk, according to a scientifically validated scale.

In audios, they assess content and form. The app captures sound samples from the environment every 15 seconds. And there’s the confidentiality pact: scientists don’t listen to the conversation, but they know the number of voices, to measure social interaction. The app collects geolocation data and activity and rest patterns – it is allowed to turn off at any time. Depression therapies encourage connections and physical activity. Information about interactions and spatial movement can facilitate personalized interventions. The group must also have consultations with psychiatrists, blood tests and MRI.

Another study, linked to the Federal de São Carlos (UFSCar), provides the technology to help in the early identification of possible depressive profiles. The work started in 2021, after the suicide of a student. A computational model will analyze student texts on Facebook. The tool, created at UFSCar in partnership with Federal do Triângulo Mineiro (UFTM) and George Mason University (USA), tries to “read” words and expressions that indicate a possible depressive profile. The robot is smart, but when deciphering the writing, intonation and irony escape it, for example. “It’s not because it has processing power that artificial intelligence is better than us”, says Helena Caseli, professor of Computing at UFSCar.

For a more robust analysis, physiological signals (heartbeats and sleep patterns) will be collected using smart watches. The results can serve as an “epidemiological map” – and institutional strategies for student well-being – in addition to individualized analyses. One of the trump cards is to compare a patient’s data today with his previous information and see any changes.

For Felipe Giuntini, a researcher at Sidia, a center for innovation in digital solutions, it is possible to see a pattern of emotions in the data processing networks. In his doctorate at the University of São Paulo (USP), he collected publications on Reddit, a popular social network in the United States, for ten years. Posts were selected – including emojis – from a support group for people with depression. The analysis mapped words like “sadness”, “shame” and “enthusiastic” to see patterns and learn from the network itself. For Giuntini, the algorithm helps to understand patients’ mood swings.

On another front, the idea is to take those who are still far away to the office. “The person goes to the cardiologist and discovers an arrhythmia during the check-up. This does not happen in mental health”, says Alexandre Loch, from the Institute of Psychiatry at USP. The average delay from the first signs to the diagnosis of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), for example, is 11 years.

Loch tests software to assess the face images and speech of volunteers, aged 18 to 35, in face-to-face interviews. Computational analyzes track pauses in speech, eye movements, gestures and lack of connection in speech – aspects that would be noticed by the psychiatrist during the consultation. But who leaves the factory understands the couch? An artificial intelligence study to detect skin cancer at Stanford University (USA) shows that the algorithm discerned lesions like a dermatologist. In Psychiatry, each one exposes anger or sadness in a different way. “As it is more subjective and symbolic, it is difficult for the machine to learn”, says Loch.

New model involves ethical challenges

Research in this area was pushed forward by psychiatrist Thomas Insel, who spent more than ten years at the head of the US National Institute of Mental Health, the US government’s leading research agency on mental disorders. He said he was frustrated with the rising suicide rates in the country: a 33% increase in the last two decades.

For the past six years, Insel has worked at Google and founded Mindstrong, whose app even detects how a patient types on a smartphone and promises to be a “fire alarm” for emotional crises. For him, the technological revolution could have more impact on mental health than discoveries in genomics and neuroscience.

But for robots to gain more space, suspicions about the quality of collected information, security and user privacy must be overcome. If exposed, data could harm patients, Stanford scientists say in a July article in the Journal of Medical Internet Research on ethical challenges in the field. They cite any discriminations in job openings or more expensive insurance rates because of online research.

Another concern is the anxiety of receiving these alerts. “The computational response points to possibilities, but if there is no psychosocial care service that responds to the demand, it can even cause more frustration, knowing that you need care and not finding it”, says Taís Bleicher, professor of Psychology at UFSCar.

* Young people from 18 to 30 years old interested in participating in the research by Dr. Alexandre Loch can get in touch by e-mail [email protected]