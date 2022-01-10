CES 2022 | BMW turns car into cinema with 31-inch screen; see how

BMW’s presentation at CES 2022 was full of news, but not just for those who love cars. The German automaker has also shown that it is concerned about the occupants of its cars and announced the BMW Theater Screen, a 31-inch screen with 8K resolution and lots of media content.

According to BMW, this gigantic screen will transform the back of cars into a real movie theater thanks to the My Mode Theater mode, which controls different aspects of the cabin to make the experience even more complete and cozy.

When the BMW Theater Screen comes out of the ceiling lining, that movement is accompanied by a sound experience created exclusively for that purpose in cooperation between the BMW Group and Hans Zimmer, the renowned Oscar-winning film score composer.

8K screen promises cinema experience inside BMW cars (Image: Press Release/BMW)

A graphic animation also appears on the display, specially designed by BMW User Interface Design for the My Mode Theatre. In addition, the entire experience will be based on speakers from Bowers & Wilkins Diamond, similar to those in movie theaters around the world.

In addition, cab lights are transformed and curtains appear in the windows to make the screen easier to see. The content, in turn, will be able to be accessed natively on the display thanks to the integrated Amazon Fire TV. The connection is 5G, with operators to be defined in each square.

At first, the screens will be optional in cars like the iX electric SUV and the i4 electric sedan. There is no official release date, but BMW confirms that this is a finished product and not just a prototype.

Source: BMW