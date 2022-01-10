CES 2022: see CyberPower PC’s self-ventilating case

CyberPower PC presented on Wednesday (05), during the CES 2022, the new Kinetic Series cabinet, inspired by futuristic architecture and equipped with automatic air outlets. The front panel is constructed with triangular segments that open and close as needed. reduce the internal temperature from the computer.

During the presentation, Nam Hoang, Creative Director of CyberPower PC, explained the purpose of the construction and made the following comment regarding the design of the new product: “We made an effort to think beyond aesthetics and put more effort into honest, functional design that had purpose. We ask ourselves: can a cabinet do and be more than just a box of holes?”.



“With that curiosity in mind, the CyberPower PC team began to think about what a computer needed to achieve its best performance“, he continued. The equipment is capable of analyzing the system’s internal temperature, and from that the 18 fans if contract, if the temperature is high, or if expand, to reduce noise and dust ingress.

CyberPower PC’s new case doesn’t have a release date yetSource: Reproduction/YouTube

Also according to the brand, the wish is that “this design can create an effervescence of creativity throughout the industry that fundamentally changes the way we think about design”. On the manufacturer’s official website, the product is only listed as a “soon” release, without a release date defined. There is also no price forecast for the Kinetic Series.