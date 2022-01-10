CES 2022: space becomes new economic frontier after billionaire flights – Link

The Dream Chaser, a spacecraft from the American Sierra exposed at CES, should start operating in January 2023 and will be able to transport food and scientific experiments

Outer space is the new frontier in the world of technology. After the success of Jeff Bezos (Blue Origin) and Richard Branson (Virgin Galactic) space travel and Elon Musk’s first SpaceX civilian flight, an ecosystem of startups and companies focused on space technology begins to flourish – a niche that for decades it was concentrated in the hands of public agencies, but it is now starting to enter the orbit of the private sector. part of spacetechs, the name given to these companies, was seen this week at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world’s main technology fair, which returned to a face-to-face edition after a pandemic hiatus in 2021.

Sierra Space was the main name on display this year. Focused on what it calls the “new space economy”, the company exposed the public to dream chaser, a nine-meter-long reusable spacecraft designed to carry people and cargo to low-Earth orbit destinations such as space stations. Sierra, the independent arm of the Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), already has a contract with NASA to transport food and scientific experiments, expected to go into operation in January 2023.

The company also develops the LIFE, an acronym for “flexible integrated environment”, which is intended to allow astronauts to remain in low orbit for days, weeks or months, depending on the purpose. As if it were a house with a view of the Earth, the project (8 meters in diameter, three floors and capacity for up to 12 people) has bedrooms, exercise areas and even a vegetable garden, where food products are grown during the trip. It has no release forecast yet.

“We’re here at CES to tell the world that space is available to everyone,” says Kenneth Shields, director of Sierra’s space utilization program, to the state. THE spacetech says that its main service is the “space as a service”, a jargon from the world of technology to say that the company provides space solutions, without third parties having to purchase a good. In this case, this means that a person does not need to have a rocket to take a trip to Earth, but that they can hire the service separately. “With us, countries and space agencies can have a space program, without having to raise all the infrastructure involved”, he explains.

Sierra is not the only “out of this world” company at the fair. Also appearing was Zero G, which uses a modified Boeing 727-200 plane to carry passengers to zero gravity. The feat is done by putting the aircraft to fly parabolically (like a roller coaster, with controlled ascents and descents), which allows passengers to float and somersault at zero weight for up to 30 seconds – in total, they are 15 maneuvers.

It’s not something entirely new, but it’s got a new lease of life after the billionaires’ space flights. According to the company reported to the report, all flights, departing from different regions of the United States, are sold out until June of this year. The price per passenger is US$ 8,200.

Euphoria is also prompting traditional tech names to look more fondly at space — even if they don’t do so through rockets and spacesuits. Sony, which during CES announced its entry into the mobility business, exhibited the prototype of the Starsphere, a low-orbit satellite that brings a camera for users, here on Earth, to operate and take pictures of the Blue Planet and the stars.

Amazon, Blue Origin’s older ‘sister’, has announced that Alexa’s artificial intelligence (AI) should go to the Moon, which will allow them to test how these virtual assistants can help crews on out-of-orbit trips. Meanwhile, the German Bosch has developed an AI that, in partnership with NASA, will detect the operation of machines in space stations by sound – the idea is to monitor the need for repairing parts, saving astronauts’ time and, mainly, capturing defects that can escape human ears.

Life project, space base for 12 people, exposed by Sierra

Take-off

The spread of spacetechs is also linked to the increase in investments in the sector. According to a survey by the investment firm Space Capital, which specializes in space companies, US$ 200 billion were injected into 1.5 thousand companies in the last 10 years, with US$ 7.6 billion being injected into companies that were just created in 2020.

Going into space could allow, in the not-too-distant future, the extraction of minerals such as iron from asteroids, opening up a new market and trade routes, similar to the discoveries in the New World. “This saves the Earth from being explored, reducing the impact here, and brings more raw material, because some are rare”, says Cassio Leandro Dal Ri Barbosa, astronomer and professor at Centro Universitário FEI.

At the same time, the billionaires’ flights in 2021 they brought publicity to something once seen as madness: space tourism. Within days of each other, Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and SpaceX took to the air and brought their civilian crews back, safe and sound – until 2021, only astronauts with years of training were scheduled for these missions.

For Lesley Rohrbaugh, an expert on trends at the Consumer Technology Association (CES organizer), the successful flight of these companies, accompanied by a lot of repercussion on social media, were important to raise awareness, but the sector is much bigger than travel fast as entertainment.

“The high profile profile of space travel over the past year has certainly brought more attention to the industry than ever before,” says Lesley. “But the applications of these innovations go far beyond commercial tourism. Advances in space can create significant opportunities to make our planet a better place, such as using satellites to identify high carbon emission spots.”

For Sierra, improving the Earth is the company’s ultimate destination: “We want to allow our partners to access this environment and bring data and results that improve products, materials and other innovations that we have never experienced as Humanity.”