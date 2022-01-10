Cesp will be valued at R$9.1 billion in deal with Votorantim and CPPIB | Business

Led by Felipe Dutra, from the activist manager Squadra, the independent committee constituted by Cesp to negotiate the transaction recommended to the board of directors that the electricity generation concessionaire be valued at R$ 9.1 billion in the exchange ratio, equivalent to BRL 27.93.

The committee’s recommendation was accepted by Cesp’s board, which approved it on Friday and has just disclosed a relevant fact about the transaction. With the change, the minority shareholders of Cesp will keep 30.63% of the company resulting from the merger of assets. In the original proposal, they would keep 29.9%.

Cesp’s new assessment implies an improvement of 5.9% compared to the indication made at the end of October by the controllers. At the time, the concessionaire was valued at R$26.76, with an equity value of R$8.6 billion.

“In the accounts we ran last week, equating the internal rate of return to 8%, GSF, long-term price and base date (end of 2021), Cesp gave just BRL 28, which indicates a fair exchange ratio”, said Antonio Junqueira, from Citi, in a preliminary comment sent to managers. The analyst also praised the work of the independent committee. “Very good work by the committee, respecting minority shareholders and in fact aligning all variables.”

1 de 1 Cesp Hydroelectric: minority shareholders will own 30.3% of the new company — Photo: Reproduction Cesp hydroelectric plant: minority shareholders will own 30.3% of the new company — Photo: Reproduction

With the approval of the exchange ratio, Cesp must now call a meeting for shareholders to appreciate the matter. As Votorantim and the Canadian pension fund will be able to vote at the meeting, the approval of the transaction is practically sealed. The expectation is that the union is concluded by February.

The creation of the new company, a renewable energy giant that will be listed on the B3, is already well under way. The first stage has already been completed, with the merger of the energy assets of VTRM (joint venture with the Canadians that controlled Cesp and wind energy assets) and Votorantim Energia.

In the first stage of the deal, the Canadian pension fund invested R$1.5 billion in VTRM. Votorantim contributed the assets of Votorantim Energia, which were valued at R$2.8 billion. Now, what remains is the incorporation of Cesp by VTRM, which will create the new company — whose name has not yet been disclosed.

With the changes — the independent committee also increased the valuation of Votorantim Energia’s assets from R$ 2.5 billion to R$ 2.8 billion — the energy company was born with a value of almost R$ 17.9 billion. The amount adds up to the equity of R$9.1 billion from Cesp, the R$2.8 billion from the assets of Votorantim Energia, the R$4.5 billion from VTRM and the R$1.5 billion contribution from the Canadian fund .