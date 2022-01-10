Champion of funds in sports, Leo Moura’s NGO receives R$ 41 million – 01/09/2022

This Sunday’s report by Estadão, signed by Breno Pires and André Shalders, shows that an NGO owned by former football player Léo Moura received R$ 41.6 million from the Special Secretariat for Sport between 2020 and 2021, which makes the entity, from far, the one that received the most funds from the portfolio in the period. The Olympic gaze showed that, in mid-2020, it was already a record holder, but the values ​​were still much lower. Until then, R$5.2 million in the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government.

The significant increase in the volume of resources comes in the wake of the discovery (also by the State) of the now called Secret Budget, supported by amendments by the rapporteur, whose beneficiaries of the transfers are difficult to track. This mechanism is allegedly being used by the federal government to obtain political support in Congress. Through these amendments, politicians allied with Bolsonaro manage to allocate more resources than the R$ 15.9 million in the parliamentary quota – half of which needs to go to health.

In the case of the Léo Moura Institute, the godfathers are, according to the State, mainly the pocket deputy Luiz Lima (PSL-RJ) and Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), former president of the Senate. Funds are released by the National Secretariat for Sport, Education, Leisure and Social Inclusion, whose secretary is former swimmer Fabíola Molina, who was Luiz Lima’s colleague in the swimming selection and is politically sponsored by him.

In July 2020, when the Olympic look revealed that Leo Moura’s NGO was already a champion of resources in what was left of the former Ministry of Sports, the values ​​were at R$5.2 million. At the time, it was already more than the budget of 29 of the 35 Olympic confederations. Now, R$41.6 million is more than the COB will receive in 2022, added together, by the athletics, basketball, boxing, canoeing, water sports and volleyball confederations.

The money is intended to pay for the structure of soccer schools, which operate on fields in cities in Amapá, Alcolumbre’s electoral stronghold, and in the Lagos region, in Rio, where Luiz Lima concentrated his votes in the 2018 election, when he became federal deputy by the PSL embraced in the banner of Pocketnarism.

One of the agreements, signed in October, foresees R$ 14 million for the installation of 20 centers for Leo Moura’s school in Amapá, for one year. This means that each of them will have, on average, R$ 700 thousand to serve, according to the project, up to 300 children. That’s more than R$ 2 thousand per student.

as showed the Olympic look in 2020, the money sent to the NGO is actually managed by a company, Costa & Moura, which has Leo Moura as a partner and is managed by Adolfo Luiz Costa. More than that: on the company’s website, documents showed that Costa & Moura’s structure manages federal public money. In the public notices, the contact emails are from Costa & Moura domain, the telephone numbers are the same as those of Costa & Moura, the employees involved are the same as those of Costa & Moura, and the addresses are also the same.

The budgets presented to the Special Secretariat for Sport have unusual items and values ​​for social projects for soccer schools. For example: in the agreement aimed at Amapá, R$ 132 thousand are foreseen in rental of loudspeakers. There are plans to hold 400 championships in one year, with the purchase of 24 thousand medals, four times the number of young people served, for R$ 120 thousand.

There are 20 centers, in 20 football fields, but the project foresees the purchase of 160 nets. Each core will have 16 professional whistles, 16 ball bags and 16 timers. There are 15 thousand shirts, 15 thousand shorts, 15 thousand pairs of socks. 15 thousand shin guards and 15 thousand pairs of soccer shoes — two and a half kits for each student. Only pairs of goalkeeper gloves will be 2,000:100 for each core. For 20 centers, 1,400 teachers’ shirts will be purchased. In other words: each nucleus will receive 70 shirts for the technicians.

The numbers were inflated in comparison with the project presented in 2020 for 15 schools in Rio, by amendment signed by Luiz Lima. In that first project, there were 10 professional whistles per nucleus and 363 pairs of boots, for example. Now there are 900.

To the Olympic look, the coach of the Brazilian national football team, Pupo Fernandes, said that the amount of R$700,000 per nucleus “gives and leaves” for a social project for 300 children. “With 200,000 monthly, we managed to carry out a social project for a year. With two professionals, we managed to keep the project running during the counter shift and we bought sports equipment such as balls, cones and vests, which are the most used in football projects,” he said. , which runs two football schools.

The Estadão reporter reported that he was in two of the project’s units last Thursday, one in Teresópolis (RJ) and the other in Macapá. At first, activities have been suspended since November. “At the site there is only a soccer field with less than half the official dimensions, without markings and grass only on the sides. According to neighbors who did not want to be identified, two goals without a net, also non-standard, and a container were the only improvements brought by the project to the field, which already existed”, writes the newspaper.

At Estadão, Leo Moura celebrated being the resource champion in Sports. “I believe that people see credibility in this project and, from then on, they became our partners. I feel like a blessed guy for having been awarded these funds and being able to help many children,” he said.