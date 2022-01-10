Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, has an estimated fortune of US$96 billion, says Bloomberg – Cryptocurrencies

Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance, has a fortune estimated at $96 billion, a figure that rivals that of tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, according to Bloomberg.

CZ’s net wealth was first estimated by Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, which concludes that the figure exceeds that of Asia’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani, president of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries.

The $96 billion figure does not take into account Zhao’s personal contributions to cryptocurrencies, meaning the fortune could be even greater.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

CZ’s wealth is likely to rival that of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Bloomberg said.

See also: Where to Invest 2022 Event starts this Monday with an exclusive interview with Binance’s CEO

In the cryptocurrency market, the 44-year-old’s closest rivals are FTX exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried ($15.4 billion) and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong ($8.9 billion) , according to the index.

Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, with a daily trading volume of $106 billion recorded as of Jan. 6, according to CoinGecko. The brokerage generated at least $20 billion in revenue last year, according to Bloomberg.

The agency assumed that Zhao owns 90% of Binance and estimated the exchange’s revenue based on cash and derivatives trading volumes as well as advertising fees. The vehicle evaluated the brokerage taking into account public information. Zhao was approached by Bloomberg but declined to comment; Binance disputed the accuracy of the estimates.

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch