Chapter summaries for the week from January 17th to 22nd · TV News

Monday, 1/17/(Chapter 139)

Tonico worries about caring for Mercedes. Zayla presents Justina with Abena’s cameo. Justina and Guebo get married. There is a passage of time. Caxias and Samuel praise Bernardinho’s performance in the war. Lota and Lupita steal money from the church.

Clemência and Vitória celebrate the success of the casino, and Quinzinho is suspicious. Leopoldina and Augusto visit the Quinta, and Isabel hides her discomfort with her sister’s family. Ana gets Pilar to move to a station closer to Caxias and Samuel’s team. Nicolau is admitted to the asylum where Dolores is staying. Pedro and Luísa meet.

Tuesday, 1/1 (Chapter 140)

Pedro and Luísa love each other. Elisa fears the outcome of the war, and Solano says that Paraguay will be victorious. Teresa receives a letter from Luisa, and Celestina is suspicious of Pedro’s encounter with the countess. Guebo lies to Justina to find Zayla.

Bernardinho announces Solano’s victory at the Battle of Humaitá, and Samuel questions the origin of the Paraguayans’ weapons. Dominique walks with Justina and meets Tonico. Isabel unburdens herself with Luísa. Prudencio, Pilar and their team are surrendered by Paraguayan soldiers. Pilar flees, but ends up in Solano’s camp.

Wednesday, 1/19 (Chapter 141)

Solano forces Pilar to tend to Paraguay’s wounded soldiers. Samuel tells Bernardinho that only Salustiano can prove his innocence. Blessed Salustian is greeted during his walk. Dominique approaches Teresa, and Luísa is jealous.

Lupita advises Lota to work to earn money. Pilar hears Solano talk about her Brazilian friend, but Elisa alerts the prisoner. Clemency takes care of Victoria. Tonico torments Dolores with his plans for Mercedes. Tonico is called to Pedro’s office.

Thursday, 1/20 (Chapter 142)

Tonico is surprised to see Nélio alive. Pedro asks Tonico to explain himself about Nelio’s accusations. Tonico comments to Borges that Nélio claimed to have a witness to his accident. Adelaide tells Lota how she saved Nélio.

Isabel blames herself for fearing that Pedro Augusto will take the throne of her future son. Dominique provokes Luísa. Vitória has a crisis of jealousy between Clemencia and Alberto. Elisa talks to Pilar. Lota has an idea to discover the whereabouts of Dolores. Dominique claims to know that Luísa is Pedro’s lover.

Friday, 1/21 (Chapter 143)

Luísa confirms her romance with Pedro for Dominique, and reveals that Eugenio always knew. Samuel recognizes one of the men who tried to kidnap Peter. Elisa distrusts Solano with Pilar. Tonico sees Luísa in Pedro’s office and thinks about blackmailing the Emperor.

Clemencia says he won’t go with Alberto. Guebo argues with Justina and vents with Zayla. Isabel and Leopoldina have a conversation. Celestina finds Dolores when looking for Nicolau and reveals that Nélio is alive. Celestina switches places with Dolores.

Saturday, 1/22 (Chapter 144)

Dolores goes with Nicolau to the Quinta, and Teresa protects her. Luísa and Pedro are worried about the possibility of Dominique revealing her romance. Victoria prepares to go to Paris. Quinzinho is released, and Clemencia doesn’t care. Tonico manipulates Dominique. Nélio and Dolores meet again. Candida tells Zayla that she had a vision of danger with Guebo. Elisa threatens Solano when she sees him next to Pilar.

