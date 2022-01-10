character creation system appears on the net

FromSoftware makes a lot of mystery about Elden Ring, but it’s not always possible to keep everything private. After a closed testing session of the game, the character creation system appeared on the networks.

The person responsible for the leak was the youtuber “ER-SA“, who claims to have taken the video of the tests. The content explores general settings of the breeding system, including gender choice, starting class, body type, and age. In addition, there is also how to create distorted templates, much like some Instagram filters. Check it out below:

It’s notable that the feature isn’t in its final version, as some tabs are still blank — however, it offers pretty solid customization options. The models and textures of the characters from Elden Ring got a decent treatment compared to the models from Dark Souls III.

FromSoftware’s new bet arrives in February 25th to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and to PC.

