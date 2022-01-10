Check out 10 tips to avoid falling into virtual scams | For

With the increase in crime, especially in the virtual environment, it is necessary to be more and more alert not to fall into scams in the bank accounts. According to the Civil Police of Pará, the “consortium coup” has been the most recurrent in the complaints made by the victims. At the same time, the Bank of the State of Pará (Banpará) has been working to increasingly increase the security of its users to avoid the possibility of bank scams.

According to delegate Neyvaldo Silva, director of the Investigations and Special Operations Division (Dioe), there is an increase in the number of occurrences, which worries the public security system. “This increase is related to the pandemic, if we take into account that people spend much more time on the internet, and there are criminals who see this as an opportunity, especially the gangs of embezzlers”, informs the delegate.

Abel Freitas Rodrigues, risk management superintendent at Banpará, emphasizes that it is worth keeping some basic precautions so as not to fall into scams, which include keeping the mobile operating system up to date; periodic change of the access password; maintaining a reliable, up-to-date antivirus; periodically monitor the statement and releases; activate the SMS sending service with the record of transactions carried out; securely store your passwords and do not write them down in a place easily accessible by third parties; never share your login credentials, security codes and card passwords with third parties; do not use internet cafe computers to access the bank account; not enable unknown cell phones and never click on links received by SMS, email or social networks, nor provide passwords or credentials to third parties via telephone contact.

“One of the options to protect yourself is to use bank APPs only at home, even though you have to give up the facility to ‘take’ your bank wherever you are. Decreasing the financial transfer limit via PIX is also a strategy. it is already available in bank applications. Another tip is to use a secondary bank APP in your day-to-day, with a lower value in your checking account and low credit”, advises Abel Rodrigues.

Recommendations

The most common scams identified by Banpará’s intelligence and fraud repression unit are phishing – a social engineering technique used to deceive users and obtain confidential information such as username, password and credit card details – scams aimed at WhatsApp and by fake call center.

To the bank’s customers, he recommends downloading and using only Banpará applications available in the official Apple Store and Google Play stores, and always enabling a reliable device, which will be responsible for generating the electronic key (bptoken).

Passwords are a digital identification and signature, so they should never be shared with anyone, even people who claim to be from trusted companies. It is worth always using complex passwords, with letters, numbers, upper and lower case and special characters (@, #, $ and %). Personal data such as the first and last names of family and friends, user accounts, dates, document numbers, license plates and telephone numbers should be avoided. It is important to update passwords periodically.

Check out 10 tips and procedures to avoid bank scams:

– Avoid clicking on unknown links received by email, SMS or advertisements, or on unknown websites;

– Be careful with the information you share on social networks, which could be used against you in scams;

– Always enable two-factor verification, also known as second authentication factor, on your social networks;

– When you receive a request for financial assistance through social networks, always be suspicious and confirm, by video call or in person;

– Never provide personal or banking data over the internet (social networks, WhatsApp) or by phone calls;

– Banpará NEVER sends links by email or SMS to its customers;

– Always be wary of calls and SMS on behalf of Banpará that do not use their official numbers.

– The official number for sending SMS to its customers is 28082;

– Banpará NEVER contacts you by email or telephone in order to update the registration of its customers, nor does it ask for passwords or any type of access credential,

– Banpará adopts as its main guideline for fraud prevention a strong organizational and market culture, of awareness against electronic fraud. For this, it annually develops campaigns that aim to reach all its audiences.

Among the main actions is the availability, on the bank’s official website (www.banpara.b.br), of articles and safety tips, as well as the booklet on the safe use of digital channels.